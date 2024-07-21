5 WWE Stars Who Won World Title In Shortest Time Since Debut

The ultimate goal after becoming a WWE Superstar is to win a world title. Winning either of the prestigious world titles confirms the main event status of a wrestler. Currently, there are two distinctive world titles in WWE. While the one is the WWE Championship, the other is the World Heavyweight Championship.

The WWE Championship represents the brand and promotion since 1963. On the other hand, the likes of the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship have been among the prestigious world titles.

Winning the most coveted prizes in WWE isn't a cakewalk, and only a handful of names have been able to win their first world titles within a few months after their debuts. Take a look at the men to win a world title in the quickest time frame since debuting.

5) Goldberg

Goldberg was among the greatest creations of WCW, booked as an indomitable monster who would annihilate his opponents in quick succession. He not only held the best winning streak of WCW at 173-0 but also won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

In less than six months, Goldberg captured the World Heavyweight Championship, beating Triple H at Unforgiven 2003. He demonstrated an impressive 84-day reign until Triple H reclaimed the big gold with the help of Evolution.

4) Yokozuna

Yokozuna made his first appearance on October 31, 1992. With his sheer size of over 500 pounds, he was given the gimmick of a Sumo wrestler.

Winning the Royal Rumble 1993, Yokozuna punched the ticket for WrestleMania 9. He beat the WWE Champion Bret Hart to secure his first first world title in the promotion. He took a little over five months to attain the feat.

3) Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus stepped into the WWE ring for the first time on June 30, 2009, beginning his main roster as a heel. He had smaller feuds until securing a WWE Championship opportunity against John Cena.

In less than six months since his debut appearance, he won the WWE Championship at TLC 2009, making him the third quickest man to have a world title triumph. The Irish received a significant push in the initial days of his career.

2) Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar was one of the fastest-rising stars of the Ruthless Aggression Era. With an imposing physique of nearly three hundred pounds, The Next Big Things exuded confidence in his debut after WrestleMania 18.

He waited till SummerSlam 2002 to get his hands on his first WWE Championship. Beating The Rock, The Beast Incarnate also established his name as the youngest WWE Champion of all time.

1) Finn Balor

Driven by the success of NXT, Finn Balor was one of the highly-regarded talents from the developmental brand. Graduating from NXT, he made his debut appearance on RAW on July 25, 2016.

Balor took only twenty-six days to win his maiden world title in WWE. He defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to be crowned the inaugural Universal Champion. Because of a shoulder injury, he sadly vacated the belt the next day on RAW.

