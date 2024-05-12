5 WWE Superstars You Didn't Know Were Mothers

Motherhood brings boundless joy to a woman's life. Even though wrestling is a physically exhausting job with a packed schedule all year round, female wrestlers do not stop enjoying motherhood, managing both roles effortlessly.

A legion of WWE fans knows that Becky Lynch, the current WWE Women's Championship, is a mother. Despite her hectic timetable, she efficiently fulfills her role as the mother of Roux. Likewise, many present-day female WWE wrestlers have proudly embraced motherhood alongside their careers. Have a look.

Candice LeRae

Candice Le Rae currently wrestles in the SmackDown brand. Signing for WWE in 2017, she has been with the company for a while. She and her husband, Johnny Gargano, announced the pregnancy in August 2021.

Her WWE contract ran out while she was on maternity leave. After their child Quill Gargano was born in February 2022, she worked hard to get back in the ring shape and returned to the squared circle in September of the same year.

Valhalla/ Sarah Logan

Valhalla, previously known as Sarah Logan, is married to Erik of The Viking Raiders, making them one of the most distinguished wrestling couples in WWE. She wrestled as Sarah Logan for six years until getting released during the pandemic in 2020. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

She took a two-year hiatus from wrestling after her release. Around this time, she welcomed her first child. She recently announced her second pregnancy.

Advertisement

Carmella

Mella is money, but Mella is also a mother. Her WWE career spanned over a decade, signing for NXT in 2013. Carmella is a former SmackDown Women's, Champion, Money in the Bank winner, and Women's Tag Team Champion.

The 36-year-old went off TV last year after she was expecting a child. She officially became a mother on November 6, 2023, giving birth to a son.

Tamina

Tamina has had a notable career in WWE. She is one of the current wrestlers with the lengthiest careers, having signed for the company in 2009. With a domineering persona and haul of Women's Tag Team Championship, she has built a legacy.

Despite her extensive tenure of fifteen years in WWE, she has been able to keep her personal life private. Many people probably do not know she is a mother of two daughters.

Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has emerged as one of the major stars of the women's division since getting signed by WWE. Her muscular physique, impressive strength, and appearance give her the aura of a true WWE star.

Seeing her sculpted body, it would be hard to guess The Storm is a mother. She is married to Brandon Phillips, a former MLB baseball player. They have a daughter together.

ALSO READ: Rhea Ripley Seriously Injured on Monday Night Raw May Vacate Her WWE Women’s Championship: WWE Report