5 WWE Wrestlers Who Competed In MMA

Right now, WWE and UFC, the biggest pro wrestling and MMA organizations globally, are both part of the TKO Group. Despite being under the same umbrella, professional wrestling and the world of mixed martial arts are completely different. Although they are both intense physical sports, one is scripted while the other is authentic.

Throughout the years, numerous WWE wrestlers have taken the bold step to step into the MMA octagon, where a single leg kick could result in a broken leg or a powerful punch could shatter a jaw. Generally, WWE Superstars with genuine athletic skills have excelled in the world of mixed martial arts. Here is a list of WWE wrestlers who have competed in MMA.

Batista

From bodybuilding, professional wrestling, and MMA to acting, Batista pursued different ventures in his life. After leaving WWE, the former World Heavyweight Champion competed in just one MMA bout.

At the age of 43, The Animal made his MMA debut for CES MMA. He fought a veteran Vince Lucero, who had an experience of fighting in 40 matches. Batista showed resilience in the octagon, winning the fight by technical knockout. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio was a two-time World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. However, his success wasn't confined to the squared circle of WWE.

Advertisement

He was a decent MMA fighter in his younger days, fighting for Pride, Deep, MMA Xtreme, and Cage of Combat. Fighting in 15 MMA fights, Del Rio has 9 wins and 6 losses.

CM Punk

CM Punk's transition from WWE to UFC was probably one of the most humiliating career shifts of a pro wrestler. The self-proclaimed Best in the World might be one of the greats in the WWE ring, but he would go down as the worst fighter in UFC history.

In his first fight against Mickey Gall at UFC 203, Punk surrendered in the first round to a rear-naked choke. He suffered another humiliating loss against Mike Jackson, showing he lacked the requisite skills to survive in the elite-level competition of UFC. After facing Jackson, Punk left the UFC, ending his MMA career.

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley made a smooth transition from the squared circle to WWE to the cage of MMA after his first WWE tenure. He clinched his maiden MMA victory in just 41 seconds for the promotion MFA.

Later, his MMA career spanned two different promotions, including Bellator. His solid foundation in amateur wrestling contributed to his overwhelming success in mixed martial arts. The Almighty's remarkable MMA record stands at 15 victories and just 2 defeats.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's journey from maineventing WWE pay-per-views to headlining UFC pay-per-views makes him the most accomplished man to do a successful crossover. A young Lesnar was recruited to WWE from college for his imposing look and incredible amateur wrestling background as the NCAA Heavyweight Champion.

The Beast Incarnate fought the elite heavyweights during his tenure in UFC. Beating Randy Couture at UFC 91, Lesnar won the UFC Heavyweight Champion, making it his most noteworthy achievement in MMA. Lesnar's MMA record stands at 5 wins and 3 losses, with one fight ending in no contest.

ALSO READ: ‘He Gets Hurt’: Former WWE Head Writer Warns Against Pushing CM Punk Amidst Injury Concerns