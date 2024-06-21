5 Youngest Coaches in NBA History

Although the NBA is known for recognizing young talents on the court, occasionally that youthfulness is evident on the sidelines as well. Even while the majority of head coaches have years of expertise under their belts, others have assumed the demanding position at an unexpectedly young age. Let’s take a look at the NBA's five youngest head coaches.

1. Dave DeBusschere - 24 Years

In 1964, Dave DeBusschere, then 24 years old, became the youngest head coach in NBA history when he took over the Detroit Pistons. As a player-coach, DeBusschere managed the team while still participating in games. After going 79-143 in his first three seasons as a coach, DeBusschere eventually found success as a player, winning an NBA championship with the New York Knicks and earning a Hall of Fame induction.

2. Bill Russell - 32 Years

At 32, legendary NBA player-coach Bill Russell was hired by the Boston Celtics in 1966. Russell not only became the first African American head coach in NBA history, but he also improved his record as an 11-time NBA champion player by leading the Celtics to two NBA crowns. He stood out as a coach because of his capacity to lead by example and his extensive understanding of the game.

3. Luke Walton - 36 Years

Luke Walton, then 36, took over as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016. Walton was a member of the coaching staff that guided the Golden State Warriors to an NBA title during his time as an assistant coach. Walton, who faced challenges with the rebuilding Lakers, demonstrated potential as an NBA rookie coach and went on to become the head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

4. Brad Stevens - 36 Years

At 36, Brad Stevens took over as head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2013. Stevens left Butler University after a fruitful tenure as a collegiate coach that included two trips to the NCAA championship game. Because of his cool head and analytical style, he was well-liked in the NBA and helped the Celtics win several postseason games while he was there. The league has profited immensely from Stevens' creative coaching approach.

5. Ryan Saunders - 32 Years

During the 2019 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, and 32-year-old Ryan Saunders took charge. Saunders is the son of NBA executive and coach Flip Saunders, who passed away in 2004. Saunders, for all his youth, made an effort to assemble a formidable, competitive roster and offered new insight to the team. Saunders' nomination represented the continuance of the family history in NBA coaching, despite the ups and downs of his tenure.

Advertisement

The NBA has always appreciated originality and new perspectives, and these young coaches are excellent examples of that. The appointment of Dave DeBusschere, who made history, and the ongoing success of coaches like Luke Walton and Ryan Saunders are proof that the league has always welcomed new blood and creative ideas.

These coaches have shown that age is nothing more than a number in terms of leadership and strategic thinking. It will be interesting to see how NBA is shaped by the upcoming coaching class and how they will continue the creative tradition of their iconic predecessors.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Owned Fast Casual Restaurant Franchise Set to Expand Their Efforts Into Omaha