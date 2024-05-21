50 Cent Blames Ja Rule for Jinxing Knicks After NBA Playoffs Loss to Pacers Amid Their Decade Long Feud

It is a common superstition in sports for fans to attribute wins and losses to the actions of celebrities and supporters. In the case of the New York Knicks, there has been a notion among 50 Cent and some frustrated fans that rapper Ja Rule might have jinxed the team.

Following the Knicks' elimination from the NBA playoffs after their loss to the Indiana Pacers, 50 Cent has directed blame at Ja Rule. However, new to many, this is not their first feud breakout.

Cent captioned his tweet: “If you’re wondering why the Knicks couldn’t get the W, here you have it. SMH who let this fool touch the trophy 🏆 🤦LOL”

Asserting that Ja Rule's influence may have jinxed the team, 50 Cent, went on to post on his X/Twitter account to cuss on Rule and tweeted an image of the New York City born rapper donning a Knicks shirt and holding the Larry O’Brien trophy.

This public indictment is the latest development in a feud that has lasted over a decade, with the two rap icons constantly finding ways to publicly spar, often involving the New York Knicks. This latest clash between 50 Cent and Ja Rule is just one of many instances where their feud has revolved around NBA-related events. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously, 50 Cent discouraged betting on the Knicks due to Ja Rule's purported influence, advocating for the Minnesota Timberwolves instead.

Also Read: Could Mewtwo Beat LeBron James in Basketball? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith Answers Hilarious Fan Questions on Show

50 Cent - Ja Rule Feud is Decades Long Battle

The feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule is a legendary and enduring rivalry that has been a staple in hip-hop for over two decades.

Originating from a contentious incident in 1999, when one of 50 Cent's associates robbed Ja Rule, this animosity escalated into a prolonged saga of verbal attacks, diss tracks, and bitter exchanges that have left an indelible mark on the rap industry.

This intense and at times entertaining beef has captivated fans, dominated headlines, and significantly influenced the fabric of hip-hop history. From 50 Cent's release of the iconic diss track "Life’s On The Line" to Ja Rule's "Loose Change" taking aim at not only 50 Cent but also Eminem, Dr. Dre, and others.

Despite occasional glimpses of reconciliation, such as a brief interaction on a flight in 2013, the feud has persisted, with both artists taking shots at each other through various public platforms.

Even in recent years, 50 Cent's antics, including buying and leaving empty seats at Ja Rule's show, have kept the rivalry alive.

Recently, in a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ja Rule also addressed his long-standing feud with 50 Cent and asserted that the rivalry has already come to physical blows.

When probed by Morgan about the ongoing spat, Ja Rule nonchalantly dismissed the conflict, stating that the physical confrontation had already occurred.

Despite Morgan's persistent questioning, Ja Rule tend to maintain a composed demeanor and emphasized his disengagement from social media confrontations and his focus on promoting his upcoming tour to UK fans.

Also Read: Cavaliers Owner Would Reportedly Refuse to Trade Donovan Mitchell to Lakers Despite Being Top Trade Target