6 WWE Stars Who Turned to OnlyFans

The women’s division in wrestling has evolved significantly in recent years. As a highly profitable business, WWE has seen female stars gain widespread fame due to their captivating performances, storytelling, and glamorous personas.

And in the present era, where female talents have numerous ways to expand their brand and reach, subscription-based platforms like OnlyFans play a major role.

It should be noted that WWE reversed its ban on female talents earning additional money from third-party platforms like Twitch and Cameo, effective April 2022. However, many female talents who ventured into non-WWE activities were released before WWE abrogated its old policy.

Here, we will look at the WWE female talents, past and present, who have OnlyFans accounts.

Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega made her WWE debut in 2017 in the promotion’s third brand, NXT. During her heyday, Vega served as the manager for Andrade Idolo. However, in 2020, Vega was released from WWE, a few weeks after launching her OnlyFans account.

Her OnlyFans account featured exclusive pictures and videos of Vega in lingerie, cosplays, and bikinis. Vega charged her fans a subscription fee of $30, which allowed them to interact with her directly.

Although she was fired due to the WWE's strict old policy, Vega was brought back to the company in 2021. At present, Vega is signed to the flagship show, Monday Night Raw.

Chelsea Green

‘The Hot Mess’ Chelsea Green arrived at WWE in 2020. But she ended up getting released in 2021 as part of COVID-19 budget cuts. The brevity of her early run was marked by a grave wrist injury that she suffered during her match.

It was during her time away from the Stamford-based company that she decided to make her Only Fans debut. At the time, Green also competed for the Ring of Honor.

Green charged her subscribers a monthly fee of $5, allowing them to access her racy content on her account. Anyway, Green was offered another contract by WWE in 2023, provided she had to give up her OnlyFans account. Her account has remained inactive since.

Scarlett Bordeaux

Much like Chelsea Green, Scarlett Bordeaux was initially released from WWE due to the global pandemic budget cuts in 2021. Bordeaux made her WWE debut in 2016 on Raw against Nia Jax, presented as a jobber. Her WWE release saw her seize the opportunity to start her OF account.

Bordeaux charged a monthly fee of $20 for her fans to access her exclusive content on her Only Fans account. In addition, she offered a 'Kiss Card' for $100, which featured her signature and her lipstick stain on it.

The Sexy Temptress made her return to WWE alongside her husband, Karrion Kross, in 2022.

Toni Storm

Toni Storm is currently enjoying a fruitful stint at the Tony Khan-owned promotion, AEW. However, her wrestling journey in the Stamford-based promotion began in 2017.

The English wrestler’s NXT stint saw her win the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Despite making it to the main roster, SmackDown, in July 2021, Storm left WWE due to creative issues.

During her absence, Storm started her OnlyFans account, charging her consumers a monthly fee of $19. Her account blew up quickly, as she made a whopping $33,000 in her very first weekend.

Today, she is one of the most adored female talents on the AEW roster, with fans having nothing but praise for her ‘Timeless’ gimmick.

Mandy Rose

The Golden Goddess, Mandy Rose, had a fairly successful run in WWE. However, a day after her historic 413-day reign as the NXT Women’s Champion ended, she was released from her WWE contract on grounds of a policy breach tied to her Fan Time account.

Well, Mandy Rose’s release came as a blessing in disguise, as she ended up making more money than she ever did in her WWE career from her subscription-based account.

Now, Rose is living a lavish life with her fiance, Tino Sabbatelli, after embracing her OnlyFans career full-time. Recently, the former WWE star revealed that a fan spent an eye-popping $55,000 on her website.

Anyway, despite her conflicts with WWE, she has not ruled out a wrestling return in the future.

Lacey Evans

Fans were disappointed when Lacey Evans was released from WWE in 2023. The Lady of WWE had her fans’ hopes high after she returned from an extended hiatus. However, not long after her return, her WWE contract expired.

Evans launched her OnlyFans account and gave it her whole attention after her WWE exit. She is also often seen collaborating with fellow former WWE stars Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

Currently, Evans is making a fortune from her OnlyFans career. As things stand, Evans is not looking to make her wrestling return anytime soon.

All in all, some of these past and present WWE female stars have made life-changing money from their non-WWE careers. It’s safe to bet that the rise of the OnlyFans website has enabled WWE female talents to transcend the boundaries of their careers.

