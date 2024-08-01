7 Adorable Dwayne The Rock Johnson As Kid Pictures You Don’t Want To Miss

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson can be named one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his time, and he is one of the most recognized faces on the planet as of now. Even Though Dwayne Johnson belonged to a famous professional wrestling family, he started his career as a professional football player and used to play football in his college days.

Unfortunately, The Rock never managed to make it to the big leagues due to a serious career-threatening injury he suffered during his college football days. Later, Dwayne Johnson decided to join the family business of professional wrestling, and he debuted in WWE.

Initially, Dwyane Johnson wasn’t able to get his spot in the world of professional wrestling, but this time, Rocky made it clear he wanted to make this thing work. He decided to turn heel (bad guy) in WWE, rename himself Rocky to "The Rock,” and rest his history.

In 2004, The Rock decided to choose a different path. He started working in Hollywood as an actor and ended up becoming one of the biggest Hollywood superstars. In this particular article, we will see seven adorable pics of Dwayne Johnson as a child.

1. The young Dwayne Johnson—See cute little Final Boss, smiling, possibly seeing his mom, and unaware of what he’ll end up achieving later in his life. Dwayne Douglas Johnson was born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California, United States.

Advertisement

2. Curly Hair Dwayne Johnson - It’s infrequent to see The Rock in long hair; here is a picture of the four-year-old future WWE champion; interestingly, we can see The Rock in long curly hair, giving a glimpse of what if The Rock choose to have long hairs in professional wrestling career he would had curly hairs.

3. Eight-year-old Final Boss -The Rock is easily the wealthiest professional wrestling superstar of all time; see the picture of eight-year-old Dwayne Johnson standing like a boss as if he already knows what the future holds for him—a very bright future. According to some reports by Celebrity Net Worth, The Rock has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

4. Twelve-year-old The Rock looking for his ideal WWE HOF and father Rocky Johnson - Wayde Douglas Bowles, aka Rocky Johnson, was a Canadian professional wrestler who fell in love with his professional wrestling coach daughter Ata Johnson and ended up marrying. They had a son together, whom we know as The Rock. In the picture, 12-year-old Dwayne Johnson looked at his ripped dad and, deep inside, thought of him as enormous as his dad.

Advertisement

5. Thirteen-year-old Dwayne Johnson, first time in WWE—Rocky Johson formerly competed in WWE. In their early days, young 13-year-old The Rock can be seen with long curly hair in the crowd witnessing his hero, his dad, wrestling in a crucial match in WWE. Little did he know that he would run through those ropes, and the people in the crowd would chant his name loudly.

6. Sixteen-year-old, six-foot Dwayne Johnson - The Rock can easily be counted as one of the strong men genetically breathing air on this planet. Dwayne Johnson got black genes from his dad and Samoan genes from his mother. Blacks and Samoans are two of the most substantial human breeds on the planet; here, we can see teen The Rock with a little moustache on his face in fade cut; sharing this picture, Dwayne revealed he was already 6 feet above.

7. Classic 90’s The Rock—How could we forget the iconic picture of young teen Dwayne Johnson wearing a black turtleneck shirt with a chain around his neck and earrings in one year, creating the perfect 90’s look? This look of The Rock is still popular amongst fans. We can easily find multiple celebs reacting to the iconic look of The Rock.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Net Worth