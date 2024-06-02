7 Celebrities Who Are as Famous as Their Favorite NFL Teams Ft Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Eminem and More

The National Football League (NFL) is a growing sport worldwide; however, it has already grabbed several high-profile celebrities into its fandom.

Some are even as famous as, or even more famous than, the franchises they support. Here are the seven celebrities and their favorite American football team.

Barack Obama (Chicago Bears)

Barack Obama might be one of the most famous people to have ever adored an NFL franchise. The former US president is a huge fan of his hometown team, the Chicago Bears.

The 62-year-old member of the Democratic Party and first African-American president even welcomed the franchise to the White House in 1985 to celebrate the NFL trophy.

Taylor Swift (Kansas City Chiefs)

Of course, Taylor Swift! These days, when you mention the NFL and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are gearing for a three-peat, there is no way the pop star doesn't come to mind.

The Lover singer, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was seen donning the franchise jersey back in September 2023 and attended several games to cheer for the team and her NFL beau.

The 34-year-old even celebrated the Super Bowl victory this year with her American footballer boyfriend, surrounded by the camera, sharing adorable kisses and hugs.

Selena Gomez (Dallas Cowboys)

Selena Gomez is a Dallas Cowboys fan, as the Love You Like a Love Song singer was born in Grand Prairie, Texas. Although she also had a choice of supporting the Houston Texans, a team from her native state, she preferred the Cowboys.

The Rare Beauty owner even performed live at the AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2013, during the halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys game against the Oakland Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.

Gomez kicked off the stage with one of her songs called Walk Like A Champion, joined by the Cowboys cheerleaders around the stage.

She even tweeted, “Proud to be performing for a great organization today during the @DallasCowboys game. Support @SalvationArmyUS.”

Eminem (Detroit Lions)

Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers, is a proud superfan of the Detroit Lions, his hometown team. Even though the franchise lost to the San Francisco 49ers this year in the NFC Championship game, the Rap God hitmaker expressed his support for the side.

The Not Afraid rapper wrote how proud he was of the team by tweeting, “So proud of the @Lions Thanks 4 an amazing season!!!! We'll be back!!!” He often posts about the Lions.

Brad Pitt (New Orleans Saints)

Brad Pitt is a New Orleans Saints fan and admires Drew Brees, a former quarterback who spent most of his career with the team based in New Orleans.

The Troy actor even played catch with the retired NFL player alongside Interstellar star Matthew McConaughey on their Bourbon Street balconies.

Jon Bon Jovi (New England Patriots)

Jon Bon Jovi, the Jersey Guy, is a huge New England Patriots supporter, the franchise where legendary Tom Brady has spent 20 years of his 23-year-long career.

Not just this, the It's My Life rock star is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick. He has attended several matches and training camps for the team, which plays its home games at Gillette Stadium.

The 62-year-old American singer was also pictured greeting Brady as he attended the match between the St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium on October 28, 2012, in London, England, alongside close friend Kraft.

Johnny Depp (Miami Dolphins)

Johnny Depp has been a Miami Dolphins fan, and it's been quite some time now. He attended every possible home game he could.

The actor has also donned the Miami franchise jersey, and now, after becoming one of the greatest actors in Hollywood, Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean travels all around to support the franchise in different stadiums.

Bonus for you all

Apart from all these stars, there are other high-profile celebrities who love supporting their favorite NFL teams. If we talk about celebrities from the sporting world, LeBron James is one of the most famous stars ever to support an NFL team.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward was a known fan of the Cowboys; however, he switched the team to the Cleveland Browns.

Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors star, supports the Carolina Panthers and Kevin Durant of the Washington Commanders.

Besides sports, legendary actor George Clooney supports the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Timberlake is a fan of the Green Bay Packers, X Men star Hugh Jackman is a New York Giants supporter, Bradley Cooper admires the Philadelphia Eagles, and last but not least, Adam Sandler is a New York Jets fanboy.

