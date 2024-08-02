7 Funniest Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Memes on the Internet That Will Leave You in Stitches

The National Football League (NFL) fraternity was in shock when it was revealed that Bill Belichick has been dating Jordon Hudson, a much younger girlfriend of the six-time Super Bowl champion with the New English Patriots.

Ever since they went public, the league fans have flooded the internet with online trolls. The 72-year-old has been with the 24-year-old former cheerleader, almost 50 years younger!

Following a huge age gap between the two, users on the internet have come up with some different levels of memes that will leave you in stitches. Here are some:

A user on social media wrote, "The first time Bill Belichick met his now girlfriend."

Another wild meme which had some hilarious replies in the comment section:

Another:

Here's something another user reacting to the relationship like:

Another on Instagram, posted a series of memes dedicating to Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Here's another one:

Last but not least:

The former coach and his girlfriend made their official public appearance for the first time in June, and since then, the internet has been full of their relationship memes.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier, as per what a source told TMZ, that Jordon moved into the former New England Patriots head coach's house in Hingham, Massachusetts early in January.

As per the aforementioned, the two spend as much time together as they can when the couple are far away from their now shared residence.

After it was revealed that the two were a thing, Belichick and Jordon were spotted in Croatia and Nantucket after keeping things private for months. They also had a lovely date on the island back in June, riding on Belichick’s $225,000 boat called VIII Rings, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

Most recently, Belichick and Hudson went for a romantic bike ride in the town of Nantucket, where Bill Belichick bought a new residence this year. The decorated head coach was seen paddling alongside Hudson.

The 24-year-old also attended Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Gillette Stadium, where she was caught sharing some bonding with Belichick’s daughter.

Belichick, who has changed multiple NFL teams, and his girlfriend, a former pageant queen, have been going stronger despite the trolls. They often make time for each other to go out and enjoy themselves.

Meanwhile, Hudson is an entrepreneur and philosopher , serving as the executive director for the exclusive Trouble Club Enterprises. She met the former Patriots boss when they were on a flight from the Boston area to Florida.

Hudson, as per reports, was a student athlete and was working on a philosophy project. This has been described as the reason that sparked the conversation between the two. Belichick and his now-girlfriend also went on to discuss her schoolwork and cheerleading routines.

It was when Belichick ended his long-term relationship with his now ex-wife Linda Holliday, in 2022. This resulted in Hudson and the multiple Super Bowl winning head coach coming closer and building a romantic bond between the two.

In the initial days, the two were able to keep their relationship under wraps, and only the close ones knew about them. The American is currently enjoying his off-field life after parting ways with the Patriots, ending his 24-year-long service with the franchise.

It is to be seen if the legendary head coach, who holds a record for most Super Bowl wins (six), including two more while he was a defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, will make his return to the NFL.

