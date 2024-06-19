7 Oldest Living MLB Hall Of Famers

The oldest MLB player, Willie Mays, died at the age of 93. As per the press release, he "passed away peacefully this afternoon." According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Mays' son, Michael, stated, "My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life's blood."

Mays is most recognized for his stint with the Giants, although he completed his career with the New York Mets. The Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues played at Rickwood Field, and Mays, Satchel Paige, and Mule Suttles were among their many alumni.

He played with the New York/San Francisco Giants from 1951 until he was moved to the Mets in 1972, with his sole interruption occurring in 1953 due to military duty. He returned as if he had never left, leading the Giants to a World Series victory as the National League MVP in 1954.

Mays slashed 345/.411/.667 that season, with 41 home runs, 110 RBI, and a league-best 13 triples, as an unstoppable two-way sensation in the early stages of one of baseball's greatest careers.

As Mays has passed away, let’s look at the Old Seven MLB legends who helped the game reach the level it is today.

7. Juan Marichal (October 20, 1937 – Present, 86 Years)

Juan Marichal, a Dominican Republic native, is one of numerous Baseball Hall of Famers who is now 86 years old. Marichal was a right-handed pitcher who spent most of his career with the San Francisco Giants. He also had brief stints with the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers before retiring in 1975.

Marichal won more games than any other pitcher in the 1960s, although he played in just one World Series game. Marichal was also known for having one of the most impressive windups in contemporary baseball, with a high kick of his left leg that reached nearly vertical.

He was also known for frightening other players and throwing pitches directly at the opposing batter's helmets. Marichal became the first Dominican player to be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.

6. Orlando Cepeda (September 17, 1937 – Present, 86 Years)

Orlando Cepeda was born in Puerto Rico. He made his Major League Baseball debut on April 15, 1958, with the San Francisco Giants. Cepeda grew up playing baseball since his father, Pedro "Perucho" Cepeda, was a professional baseball player in Puerto Rico and was known as "The Babe Ruth of Puerto Rico."

Cepeda played in the lower levels before catching the attention of the New York Giants. In addition to the Giants, Cepeda has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, and Kansas City Royals.

Despite an intensive effort by many Puerto Ricans, including celebrities and regular residents, as well as foreign superstars and former colleagues, Cepeda was not inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame before his eligibility ended in 1994. Cepeda, however, was elected by the Hall's Veterans Committee in 1999, making him the second Puerto Rican to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

5. Pat Gillick (August 22, 1937 – Present, 86 Years)

Pat Gillick spent three decades as a general manager in Major League Baseball, notably with the Toronto Blue Jays. Gillick spent a few years in the minor levels before beginning his front-office career in 1963.

He joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 1976 and remained with the organization until 1994. After leaving the Blue Jays, Gillick worked briefly for the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Gillick departed as general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008 after guiding the team to a World Series victory. He previously served as the Phillies' temporary president from 2014 to 2015. Gillick was elected into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, 2011, the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, and the Phillies' Wall of Fame in 2018.

4. Bill Mazeroski (September 5, 1936 – Present, 87 Years)

Bill Mazeroski served 17 seasons as the Pittsburgh Pirates' second baseman. Mazeroski is widely considered one of the greatest fielders of all time, regardless of position. He rapidly gained recognition for his defensive abilities, earning his first of eight Gold Glove Awards in 1958.

Mazeroski spent a few years coaching third base for the Pirates and Seattle Mariners after retiring from playing. Mazeroski was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001. During the induction ceremony, he was overtaken with emotion and was unable to give his speech. He ended up apologizing to those who "had to come all the way up here to hear this crap!"

3. Sandy Koufax (December 30, 1935 – Present, 88 Years)

Sandy Koufax, another baseball icon, is still alive and well. Koufax, considered one of baseball's best pitchers, spent 12 seasons with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers. Unfortunately, Koufax's remarkable career was cut short after he acquired arthritis in his left elbow.

Despite his early retirement, Koufax has 2,396 career strikeouts, which ranks seventh in history. Koufax was the first major league pitcher to pitch four no-hitters and the eighth to pitch a perfect game in baseball history.

2. Bud Selig (July 30, 1934 – Present, 89 Years)

Bud Selig is the only Hall of Famer on this list who did not previously play, manage, or coach. Instead, Selig is acknowledged as the 9th Commissioner of Baseball and the first Commissioner Emeritus of Baseball, a position created just for him in 2015.

Before becoming acting commissioner in 1992, Selig was a part owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, and after accepting the position of Baseball Commissioner, he surrendered his stake to his daughter. Selig's tenure as Commissioner was supposed to end in 2012, but he elected to remain past his 80th birthday. Selig ultimately retired at the beginning of 2015.

1. Luis Aparicio (April 29, 1934 – Present, 90 Years)

Luis Aparicio, from Venezuela, is the only foreign-born Hall of Famer on this list. Aparicio, known as "Little Louie," is the first Venezuelan player to be elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

From 1956 until 1973, Aparicio played shortstop for the Chicago White Sox, as well as the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. Aparicio was noted for his strong defensive and base-stealing abilities. Ted Williams, an MLB star, described Aparicio as "the best shortstop he had ever seen."

