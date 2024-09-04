7 Years After Eagles Fan's Bizarre Horse Celebration; Cowboys Fan Makes Far-Fetched Bet if Dallas Lose Super Bowl

As sports fans, we often express our dedication and passion for our favorite teams in various ways, from donning team jerseys to participating in celebratory parades. However, there are moments when this enthusiasm crosses a line and takes a disturbing turn.

Such was the case when an Eagles fan infamously consumed horse feces after their Super Bowl victory – a shocking and repulsive act that garnered widespread attention.

Now, seven years after the absurd incident, in a distressing turn of events, a Dallas Cowboys fan has embarked on a similarly revolting path by making an audacious pledge related to the outcome of an upcoming Super Bowl.

Jordan Garnett, self-proclaimed as the ‘Best Comedian Alive’ on Twitter, has unwisely declared that he will ingest human excrement if the Dallas Cowboys fail to secure a Super Bowl victory. This unsettling proclamation reeks of misguided fanaticism and begs the question of where the boundaries of sports fandom lie.

Garnett's previous claim to fame stemmed from getting a ‘Cowboys Super Bowl LI’ tattoo, a bold move that ultimately bore no fruit as the New England Patriots clinched the championship in a remarkable comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite this setback, Garnett has resurfaced with a new, despicable wager that has rightfully sparked outrage and concern.

It's evident that individuals like Garnett should not seek validation through such outlandish and repugnant proposals. This regrettable trend mirrors a previous incident involving Aaron Goldhammer, who pledged to undertake a similar repulsive act if the Cleveland Browns selected a certain player in the NFL Draft.

Advertisement

When the circumstances aligned against him, Goldhammer followed through on his promise, engaging in a revolting act that was appalling and wholly unnecessary.

Although, this was not the only time when things went too out of bounds. Back in 2018, another irritating incident took place after a game. Back then, there were two alarming incidents involving Eagles fans assaulting police horses were reported to which the police also had to intervene.

The attack took place during the NFC Championship game, where 19-year-old Andrew Tornetta was apprehended after becoming verbally combative and subsequently punching a mounted state police horse twice in its right front shoulder.

Tornetta's reckless actions also extended to assaulting the corporal in charge. He faced charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses. This deplorable incident was followed by a similar offense involving Taylor Hendricks, 22, who was arrested after punching a police horse and a cop at the divisional playoff game earlier in January.

Advertisement

Hendricks was charged with aggravated assault, taunting a police animal, simple assault, and defiant trespass.