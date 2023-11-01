7’4 Victor Wembanyama dressed as Slender Man for Halloween, following win over ‘favorite’ player Kevin Durant in Spurs-Suns thriller

Wembanyama more than just looked forward to his initial face-off against Durant, whom he acknowledged as one of his childhood favorite players, on Tuesday night.

Before the Spurs' thrilling victory over the Suns, Wembanyama strolled into Footprint Center disguised as Slender Man, the tall, ultra-thin, faceless figure in an all-black suit from the 2009 fiction.

Wembanyama's stature and movements drew comparisons to Slenderman during his pre-NBA period, and the resemblance was indistinguishable as he made his way to the locker room.

Despite the odds stacked up against them, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs successfully pulled off a win in the last wavering moments.

Overcoming a 20-point deficit in the third quarter, the Spurs managed to seize a 115-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Game highlights and costume display

This victory occurred hours after Wembanyama displayed his phenomenal Slender Man Halloween costume in the arena's back corridors.

A robust 6-0 run in the closing moments of the game secured the Spurs their victory, with evidence from Wembanyama's jump shot, a rebound dunk, and a vital turnover from Kevin Durant, which resulted in Keldon Johnson's dunk.

The first half of the game saw Wembanyama struggling, managing only six points until halftime.

However, he notably secured his first score in the form of an impressive left-hand dunk over Suns forward Drew Eubanks, just as the final seconds encroached.

Wembanyama ended the game with a tally of 18 points and eight rebounds, contributing to the Spurs' victory.

On the other hand, Johnson led San Antonio with 27 points and four assists, and effectively completed half of his shots from the field.

Additionally, Devin Vassell contributed 18 points and six rebounds. Therefore, the Spurs are currently enjoying a 2-2 season.

Kevin Durant's perfect response to being Victor Wembanyama's favorite player

Tuesday night marked the inaugural NBA face-off between Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama as the Suns entertained the Spurs.

Earlier on Halloween, when questioned about Wembanyama's declaration of Durant as his top player, the 13-time All-Star humorously responded with, "It means I'm old."

Post the defeat of San Antonio at the hands of the Clippers on Sunday, Wembanyama expressed his admiration for Durant, stating him as one of his favored NBA players of all time.

Wembanyama admires Durant for his consistent ability to elude defenders over the years.

Durant is currently in his 16th NBA season, originally drafted in 2007 when Wembanyama was merely three years old, and the SuperSonics were still a standing franchise.

At the mature age of 35, Durant holds the position of the eldest player on Phoenix's roster and stands as the 23rd oldest player in the NBA.

