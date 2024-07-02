76ers' Cameron Payne ARRESTED for Allegedly Refusing to Provide Real Name to Officers

Last month, NBA veteran Cameron Payne found himself handcuffed and tossed into jail. The police report states this was due to his consistent refusal to provide his real name during an investigation triggered by his own 911 call. This is the claim coming from the officers involved.

TMZ Sports obtained the incident report from the Scottsdale Police Department, detailing that Payne contacted law enforcement at about 2:44 AM on June 14. The call was the result of an argument he had with his girlfriend in Arizona.

NBA player Cameron Payne allegedly provides false name to police

According to the police, when they came to the scene, both Payne and his girlfriend informed them that they did not require police services. They stated their dispute was verbal, and they had since calmed down. However, the police officers noted in their report that the Philadelphia 76ers guard became uncooperative when they asked for his name and date of birth to complete their investigation.

The officers report Payne withheld his identity for several minutes, claiming his name was "Terry Johnson". Police warned him that if he maintained untruth, it could lead to arrest. According to the officers, Payne's response was, "That's fine."

The police claim that they engaged in a protracted conversation with Payne, repeating that they only needed his name to finalize their contribution. Nonetheless, they maintain that Payne continuously deflected.

At one point, Payne gave the police his real name, but quickly recanted, saying, "No, that's my fake name, can you please leave." In the police's account, Payne was defiant: "If you want to arrest me for giving you a fake name," he told them, "congratulations."

In the end, the police arrested the 29-year-old and transported him to jail. Payne was booked with two separate charges: one for refusing to provide a truthful name and another for filing a false report to law enforcement authorities.

Payne, who has averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in his NBA career, was later released from custody. To date, he has not publicly commented on the event.

