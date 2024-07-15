76ers Star Back Paul George to Impact Philadelphia's Championship Hopes; DETAILS Inside

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a big move by signing free agent Paul George to a four-year, $212 million contract to end their 40-year NBA title drought. Although there are differing views on whether the former Los Angeles Clippers forward can take Philadelphia to new heights, star player for the 76ers Kenyon Martin Jr. is upbeat about George's influence.

In a recent interview with Gil's Arena podcast, Martin Jr. voiced his belief that George can improve the team's output. George wanted a similar deal as Kawhi Leonard with the LA Clippers and when he was not offered that deal, he decided to make a move away from the franchise.

What did Martin Jr say?

He thinks George's arrival will improve Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's gameplay in addition to giving role players additional options. Martin Jr said, "I think PG helps a lot... Now you have a decision to make... Are you gonna double team?” highlighting the strategic advantages George brings.

He continued by saying that teammates with superior shooting skills like Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Caleb Martin would gain from George's attention. George's signing strengthens the 76ers' standing as serious NBA title contenders on paper. The team made every effort, including enlisting the assistance of NBA legend Julius Erving, to persuade the nine-time All-Star to join them, as they were determined to secure a superstar to support their championship aspirations.

Can Paul George lead the 76ers to an NBA title?

George talked about the unforgettable hiring process that featured an Erving visit on his podcast. George said, "David Blitzer came [to my home], Josh Harris, Elton Brand, Dr. J. Bro, I had Dr. J in my crib. That's crazy,", noting how thrilled his father, a huge Dr. J fan, was to meet the Hall of Famer.

A lucrative contract, a talented roster, and this star-studded pitch convinced George to commit to Philadelphia. Although the 76ers front office made a risky move, George, Embiid, Maxey, and head coach Nick Nurse now have the responsibility for the acquisition's success. To guide the franchise to its first championship since 1983 is the obvious objective.

In addition to adding George this offseason, Philadelphia showed initiative by assembling a potent supporting group. They still have Kelly Oubre Jr. but have also added Eric Gordon, Caleb Martin, and Andre Drummond. There are great expectations for the team's performance because of this talent combination.

