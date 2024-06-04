8 Interesting Facts About Canadian Grand Prix You Didn’t Know

The ninth round of the 2024 F1 season is set to be held in Canada this weekend. Ahead of the contest, here are some facts about this iconic race that you didn’t know.

1. The Canadian Grand Prix: From humble beginnings to F1 glory

The Canadian Grand Prix initially gained prestige as a part of the Canadian Sports Car Championship, with early races held at Mosport Park and the Mont-Tremblant Circuit. The event's significance grew when it became part of the Formula One calendar in 1967, with the inaugural race won by Jack Brabham.

Today, it takes place at the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Île Notre-Dame, an artificial island in Montreal built from rock excavated for the Montreal Subway System. This track has been hosting the Grand Prix since 1978, after the island was repurposed from the 1970 Montreal Olympics.

2. Honoring a legend: Gilles Villeneuve

Gilles Villeneuve, a celebrated Canadian driver, was the first to win on the new Ile Notre-Dame track, which was later renamed Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in his honor. Tragically, Villeneuve lost his life during the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix at the age of 32.

His legacy endures, with the final corner of the track famously inscribed with "Salut Gilles." His son, Jacques Villeneuve, became the only Canadian F1 World Champion, though he never clinched victory at the circuit named after his father, with his best finish being second place in 1996.

3. Record-breaking champions: Schumacher and Hamilton

The record for the most wins at the Canadian Grand Prix is held jointly by two F1 legends: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, each with seven victories. Schumacher dominated the event between 1994 and 2004, while Hamilton equaled his record by winning the 2019 race.

Advertisement

4. The Marathon of 2011

The 2011 Canadian Grand Prix is etched in F1 history as the longest race ever, lasting over four hours due to extreme weather conditions. Starting under heavy rainfall with the safety car, the race saw numerous incidents, including a dramatic finish where Jenson Button overtook Sebastian Vettel on the final lap after a race filled with penalties, tyre changes, and a mid-race suspension due to monsoon-like rain.

5. Piquet's Stunning 1991 Victory

One of the most dramatic moments in Canadian Grand Prix history occurred in 1991, when Nelson Piquet secured an unexpected victory. Leading comfortably, Nigel Mansell's car suddenly slowed and stopped just half a lap from the finish, having run out of fuel. This allowed Piquet to overtake and win, marking a memorable moment in his career.

6. Tragedy in 1982

The 1982 Canadian Grand Prix is remembered for the tragic death of driver Riccardo Paletti. In only his second F1 race, Paletti collided with Didier Peroni's stalled car at the start, leading to a fatal accident. This tragedy came just weeks after Gilles Villeneuve's death, marking a somber period in the sport’s history. It remained the last fatality in Formula 1 until Ayrton Senna's death in 1994.

Advertisement

7. Groundhog Day: Wildlife on the track





The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is known not just for its thrilling races but also for its unexpected wildlife encounters. The island is home to numerous groundhogs, which often venture onto the track, posing a unique hazard to the drivers. Despite efforts to relocate these rodents before the races, their unpredictable appearances have caused several incidents, often resulting in damage to the cars.

8. The Only Championship Decider

The Canadian Grand Prix has crowned only one F1 World Champion on its track: Alan Jones in 1980. That year, the race was moved to the end of the season, allowing Jones to clinch the title. Jones is also one of the few drivers, along with Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, to have achieved back-to-back victories at this circuit.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jack Doohan? All About Alpine Driver Touted To Replace Esteban Ocon After 2024 Season