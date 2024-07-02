8-Year-old Reddit Post Predicting Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn And Cody Rhodes’ Feud Goes Viral

An eight-year-old Reddit post has recently gone viral in the wrestling community due to the accurate prediction of Roman Reigns' heel character. In a fantasy booking, the user suggested Roman Reigns would turn heel in 2016.

He used the word 'bloodline' in his post and even took Paul Heyman's name as a potential manager for Roman Reigns. Additionally, after an incredible build-up of the heel character, he took Cody Rhodes' name as Roman's conqueror. The American Nightmare was just Stardust back in 2016, struggling to make an impact even in the mid-card.

The Reddit user's prediction about Roman Reigns

Eight years ago, a Reddit user said that Roman Reigns could be WWE's version of Anakin Skywalker if booked right. Alongside the support from WWE backstage personalities, The Big Dog had a marketable look, athleticism, size, and the Anoa'i gene to succeed.

However, he wasn't meant to be the beloved babyface like Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, etc. The Big Dog had the right bloodline and talent, and WWE needed to embrace it.

Proposing the heel turn, the Reddit user noted that Paul Heyman or Triple H could be his potential manager. As a bad guy, he needed to immerse in the sea of jeering, which he received in every arena eight years ago.

Comparing the character change to Rocky Maivia's transformation to The Rock, the Reddit post talked about giving Reigns a dominant run that would automatically establish status as the main event star. With the right booking, he could be a cold-blooded villain.

What stands out in that Reddit post is the accurate prediction of how Cody Rhodes could be the man to stop the dominance of the heel Roman Reigns. Rhodes was on the verge of leaving WWE in 2016 after getting frustrated by the Stardust gimmick.

Roman Reigns turned heel four years after the post

When Roman Reigns finally turned a bad guy in 2020, his career took a different turn. Not only did he appoint Paul Heyman as his Wiseman, but he also went on to have the most dominant title reign in the modern era.

Teaming up with his cousins, he formed The Bloodline. Furthermore, his title dominance of 1316 ended in the hands of Cody Rhodes. After reading the Reddit post, it seemed as if the author time-traveled to see The Tribal Chief's future in WWE.

