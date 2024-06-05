9 NFL Teams Including Travis Kelce’s Chiefs, Bengals, Cowboys And More Ignore Pride Month Sparking Fans Backlash

As June rings in Pride Month, a notable split has emerged within the NFL. Only 23 of the league's 32 teams openly supported Pride Month through social media messages and modified logos.

Nine teams, including Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dallas Cowboys, the Atlanta Falcons, the Cleveland Browns, the Denver Broncos, the New Orleans Saints, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans have remained silent.

Their silence has sparked a backlash among fans. Fan reactions on social media have been swift and intense. One user declared, "I will no longer be supporting these teams," expressing frustration over the silence from the teams in question.

Another user issued an ultimatum, stating, "These teams have 48 hours to post or we will no longer support them," demonstrating the urgency and passion surrounding the issue.

The discourse also included lighter, yet pointed remarks. "Love how the Chiefs are on the list. How are the Swifties feeling?" one user quipped, referencing the relationship between Chiefs QB Travis Kelce and GF Taylor Swift.

Another fan praised the Green Bay Packers for their support, proclaiming, "Packers not on the list, they are GOAT," highlighting how team actions can influence fan loyalty.

A supporter of the Denver Broncos noted, "Broncos are the most diverse team in NFL history tbh. They need to start promoting Pride Month immediately," urging the team to align its practices with its reputation.

Additionally, one user humorously requested, "Please keep reminding us every day this month, thanks," expressing the expectation for ongoing engagement from the NFL.

Further reactions demonstrated both support and disappointment. "Glad my Bears did," a fan commented, expressing pride in the Chicago Bears' participation.

Conversely, a frustrated Chiefs fan asked, "Yo what’re we doing here @Chiefs? C’mon. Gotta show support," urging the team to join the majority in celebrating Pride Month.

The silence from these nine teams is seen by many as a significant statement, intentional or not. As the month progresses, it remains to be seen whether these teams will respond to the mounting pressure from their fans and join the majority in celebrating Pride Month.

