95-Year-Old Boston Celtics Legend Bob Cousy Reveals He Will Only Attend Banner Celebration On THIS Condition

The Boston Celtics secured their NBA-record 18th championship earlier this month, delighting their fans and especially one of their icons — Bob Cousy. After the Celtics win, the 95-year-old Hall of Famer expressed his desire to witness the team’s latest banner being raised but he has one specific condition in mind.

Bob Cousy’s special condition

When Boston Celtics won Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals, Bob Cousy, the 95-year-old Celtics legend shared his joy with The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy, saying that he is 95 now with “one foot in the grave” and can barely move. The veteran shared that he knows he is in “overtime” and hence, everything in life has become “more meaningful” for him.

Cousy said, “And one of the last things I want to be able to see is for the Celtics to hang up banner No. 18.”

Now that the Celtics have achieved this milestone, Cousy is looking forward to the banner-raising ceremony slated for opening night in October. However, in a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Cousy stipulated one condition for his attendance: the inclusion of two special guests.

“It’s something I would love to participate in, but I would have one condition,” Cousy remarked. “That I share it with my dear friend and the only remaining player left from the 50s and 60s, Satch Sanders, who doesn’t get enough attention.”

Cousy also expressed his desire to bring along Governor Maura Healey, who has a notable basketball background and has become a close friend. He stated that she was the captain at Harvard years ago. He further mentioned that Healey always references the Celtics and how they are doing and added, “so we’d talk ball and then solve the problems with the state.”

Cousy’s legacy with the Celtics is intertwined with the team’s rich history of success. Reflecting on the recent championship, Cousy said, “This puts us back ahead of the Lakers. To have been a part of that is as good a legacy as I could hope for.”

Now, it remains to be seen if the Boston Celtics organization will accept Bob Cousy’s special demands. However, given Cousy's revered status, it is highly likely that the Boston Celtics will honor any special demands made by their 95-year-old legend.

Bob Cousy: The Boston Celtics legend

Bob Cousy’s influence on the Celtics and the NBA is monumental. A key player in the 1950s and 60s, Cousy helped shape the Celtics’ dynasty. Cousy is often hailed as the first great point guard in NBA history as he revolutionized the game with his exceptional ball-handling and passing skills.

His innovative style of play and leadership on the court earned him the nickname “The Houdini of the Hardwood.”

Leading the NBA in assists for eight consecutive seasons, Cousy was the first player to reach the milestones of 4,000, 5,000, and 6,000 career assists. His illustrious career includes six NBA championships (1957, 1959-1963), an NBA MVP award in 1957, and 13 NBA All-Star appearances (1951-1963).

Upon his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971, the Boston Celtics retired his No. 14 jersey. Cousy was selected to the NBA 25th Anniversary Team in 1971, the NBA 35th Anniversary Team in 1981, the NBA 50th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1996, and the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021, making him one of only four players to be named to each of these prestigious teams.

As of 2024, he and Bob Pettit are the only living members of these teams, with Cousy being the older of the two.

Cousy's contributions extended beyond the court as he was the first president of the National Basketball Players Association. In recognition of his impact on the sport and society, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump on August 22, 2019.

So, Bob Cousy’s request to share the banner celebration with Satch Sanders and Governor Maura Healey underscores his appreciation for camaraderie and the deep connections he’s formed over the years. As the Celtics prepare to raise their 18th banner, Cousy’s presence, along with his chosen guests, will add a poignant touch to a historic moment.