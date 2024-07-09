‘A Legend Fight’: Matt Brown Supports Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic Fight Amid Criticism From Fans

Ever feel like the UFC moves on too fast? You get hyped for a dream matchup, then...bam! Injury or some other twist throws a wrench in the plans. Well, that's exactly what happened with the epic clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. But fear not, the wait is finally over!

Now, heavyweight champ Jones is set to throw down with the former champ Miocic this November. But is everyone on board? Matt Brown, a UFC welterweight known for his brawling style and blunt honesty, recently weighed in on the buzz. His enthusiasm might just convince you.

Matt Brown says everyone will be watching

Matt Brown did not hold back when discussing the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight. "Things just move too fast and people want to see the next big thing straight away," he said to MMA Fighting. Brown emphasized that both Jones and Miocic deserve this significant fight.

"They both deserve that big fight. We're all going to watch it if it happens," he added. Despite any backlash, he believes fans will inevitably tune in. "All the haters, all the blowback people, they're all going to f***ing watch it. We're all going to want to watch it."

Brown continued, "That's who they should each be fighting. That is the right fight to make. It just happened to be taken way longer than it should be taking. You know, it should have happened a year ago, but here we are. So let the two fight. Let them have a legend fight."

Highlighting their impressive careers, Brown pointed out, "They both done as much as anybody could imagine them doing in the sport. What else do you want? You know, like, let the guys go out on a legendary fight. Let them f***ing fight. Let them make some money. Help buy the pay-per-view to support them so they do make more money and let's move on."

While Brown is excited about the Jones vs. Miocic matchup, Tom Aspinall has been vocal about his desire to fight Jon Jones. Aspinall has accused Jones of "playing games" to avoid a potential clash. He believes he deserves a title unification fight. Aspinall once said in a self uploaded video , "I've made it pretty clear that I want to fight Jones. I'm not going to start acting like someone that I'm not." Frustrated by the delay, he accused Jones of deliberately choosing to fight Miocic instead.

Despite Aspinall's merits and calls for a title shot, the UFC remains focused on the Jones vs. Miocic bout. Brown’s endorsement of the fight emphasizes its significance, but Aspinall’s situation adds another layer to the heavyweight division’s unfolding drama.

Daniel Cormier’s plan for Tom Aspinall to secure a Jones fight

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on how Tom Aspinall could secure a fight with Jon Jones . On his YouTube channel, Cormier suggested that Aspinall needs to deliver a dominant performance against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

"Could you imagine if Tom Aspinall just washes out Curtis Blaydes?" Cormier said. "If Tom Aspinall can get through this fight, and he’s clean and looks dominant, there may be such a fan uprising that the UFC may have to be forced to make Jones vs. Aspinall."

However, Jon Jones has already confirmed a matchup with Stipe Miocic later this year, showing no interest in fighting Aspinall. With Jones possibly nearing retirement, Aspinall is considering a backup plan to challenge Alex Pereira.

The situation remains uncertain, but Aspinall's path to Jones might still be possible with a standout win.