Aaron Finch picks THESE 4 bowlers to have strong impact at Cricket World Cup 2023; details inside

Aaron Finch, former Australia captain and winner of the 2021 T20 World Cup, offers his perspective on key bowlers to keep an eye on in the World Cup.

In Finch's appraisal, he elevates Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj to the same distinguished rank as acclaimed fast bowlers like Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, and Kagiso Rabada.

He underlines the danger presented by new-ball bowlers capable of proficiently swinging the ball, making them daunting opponents for any batting lineup. Finch praises Siraj's current form and performance, spotlighting his notable contributions to the world of fast bowling.

Siraj, along with Bolt, Starc, and Rabada, is at par with the best in the world right now, Finch told Star Sports.



Aaron Finch Questions Ashwin's Final 15 Spot

Former Australian captain, Aaron Finch, believes that despite his performance in the first two One Day Internationals (ODIs) of the ongoing series against Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin will not secure a spot in India's squad for the 2023 World Cup.

Ashwin was brought in to replace an injured Axar Patel for the home series and depicted impressive control and variety in his bowling, delivering tallies of 1/47 and 3/41. However, in spite of Patel's prolonged recovery from a left quadriceps strain, Ashwin's position in the group remains uncertain.

According to Finch, even though the pitches during the later stages of the World Cup could be advantageous for Ashwin, it is unlikely that India would plan that far ahead. Current reports also point to Patel making a recovery in time for the World Cup, thereby decreasing the potential for another remarkable comeback for Ashwin.



