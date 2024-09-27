Aaron Gordon Calls Out Steve Kerr Over Fake Olympics Promise; All You Need to Know

Despite Team USA's gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Aaron Gordon didn't appear to be happy. He expressed his annoyance at being left off the roster and even blasted Steve Kerr, the head coach of the national team, for giving him false hope.

Gordon recalled talking with Kerr following the Denver Nuggets' victory over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on the road.

He stated that Coach Kerr had asked if he would be interested in playing for Team USA. The 29-year-old had accepted this invitation, but he never got the call-up in the end. The Nuggets player thought back on this excruciating time on X and said, “After we beat the Warriors in the bay Steve Kerr asked if I wanted to play on the USA team… idk bro. It’s a bit rhetorical but hey we got gold.”

These remarks reinforced his earlier ill-advised statement made during the Nuggets media day. Despite not blaming Kerr at the time, he acknowledged that the rejection had left him resentful. Later, he was able to watch Serbian maestro Nikola Jokic, his franchise teammate, push Team USA to the limit during the Paris Olympics semifinal. He declared,

“I was asked if I wanted to play for USA and then the call never came around. There was a little bit of salt there in the first place. And then to see Jok [Nikola Jokic] take them to the wire like that, it’s like, ‘This is dope’… But all that being said, ‘America.'”

Gordon had some justification for his annoyance. He has proven to be a powerful force beneath the rim, after all. For comparison, during the previous two seasons, he averaged 15 points per game with a 56% field goal percentage. During this time, he averaged 6.5 rebounds per game, which was crucial in helping the Nuggets win their first championship.

Because of Kerr's interrogation, Gordon consequently thought he had been picked for the national team. It made sense that when things didn't work out the way he had hoped, he became upset. This, however, does not support his choice to criticize Coach Kerr. It doesn't excuse his dubious attitude toward the national team, either.

