Aaron Gordon dog bite injury: What happened to the Nuggets forward and when will he return?

In a traumatic incident on Christmas, Aaron Gordon, the forward for the Denver Nuggets, required 21 stitches due to wounds on his face and right hand from a dog bite within his family.

An anonymous source revealed this information to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Details of the event were initially brought to light by The Athletic but have not been publicly disclosed.

The Nuggets organization affirmed that Gordon, 28, remains in good shape but will not rejoin the team just yet, as he needs time to recuperate.

Following the traumatic incident on Christmas Day, Gordon sustained lacerations on his face and right hand, requiring 21 stitches for which his return timeline remains undisclosed.

This season, Gordon, sought after for his average of 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, appeared triumphant against Golden State on Christmas, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds toward a 120-114 victory.

Coach Malone's support during Aaron Gordon's recovery

"He's managing well," stated Nuggets coach Michael Malone post-Wednesday's practice, confirming that he has been in touch with Gordon.

The coach added, "Undeniably, his experience was distressing. I insisted that he takes all the time he needs for recovery."

Advertisement

He continued, "We operate like a family here, sticking together through wins, losses, and challenging periods, such as what Aaron is currently undergoing."

"We support Aaron wholeheartedly. He is a cherished part of our team, and we stand by him," Malone expressed.

The coach further continued, "We eagerly await his return, prepared to welcome him with open arms. I've urged the rest of the team to reach out to him, ensuring he never feels isolated."

The Nuggets, with a promising start of 22-10, are striving for a consecutive championship victory. Gordon, who primarily uses his right hand to shoot, is not expected to return to the court prematurely.

"Both his physical and mental health are equally important for us," Malone emphasized, acknowledging the difficulty of Gordon's situation.

He added, "His recovery is essential, and when he rejoins, he should be fit to perform at his known capability."

ALSO READ: Who is LeBron James' mom, Gloria James? Everything you need to know!

Caldwell-Pope's support for Gordon amidst injuries

Upon hearing the news at practice, teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope planned to contact Gordon.

Caldwell-Pope noted, "Gordon's presence instantly lifts everyone around him, and crucially, we offer him the same support."

Earlier this season, because of a strained right heel, Gordon missed five games with the Nuggets.

Additionally, point guard Jamal Murray missed over a dozen matches dealing with ankle and hamstring problems.

Malone praised his players for their adaptability, saying, "Regardless of whether it was Jamal or Aaron absent, our team has risen to the occasion."

He added, "This is a testament to the depth of our roster. We have individuals seizing every opportunity that comes their way.”

ALSO READ: Detroit Pistons record longest NBA losing streak: Who have they beaten in 2023?