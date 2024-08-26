Aaron Gordon Switches Jersey From No. 50 to No. 32 in Tribute to Late Brother Drew

Aaron Gordon, the Denver Nuggets forward, announced that he will change his jersey number for the upcoming season, according to Etienne Catalan. Gordon, who previously wore the number 50, will now wear the number 32 in honor of his late brother, Drew Gordon, who passed away in May.

Drew Gordon, a former professional basketball player, wore the number 32 during his career. Aaron Gordon, known for wearing the number 50 throughout his NBA career, will now carry a part of his brother's legacy on the court with this new season.

Drew Gordon, a former NBA player, and Aaron Gordon's older brother, tragically died in a car accident on May 30, 2024, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 33. He was a McDonald's All-American at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California.

Drew Gordon excelled in college basketball at UCLA and the University of New Mexico, where he consistently scored at least 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds per game during both his junior and senior seasons. Although he went undrafted in 2012, Gordon played nine games for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014-15 NBA season, averaging 1.9 points and 2 rebounds per game. He also competed in the NBA G League and pursued a professional basketball career overseas in countries like Serbia, Sardinia, Turkey, France, Lithuania, Ukraine, Poland, and Russia.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported that Gordon was driving a three-wheeled Vanderhall Carmel autocycle when it crossed the center line and collided with a GMC pickup truck on Springwater Road near S. Stevens Road. The accident happened around 1 p.m. in an unincorporated part of the county. Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two people in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office stated that impairment does not appear to have contributed to the crash, which is still under investigation. The Denver Nuggets organization expressed deep sorrow and extended their condolences to Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Gordon family. Drew Gordon is survived by his wife, Angela, and their three children. His former high school coach, Brian Eagleson, remembered him as a "tremendous person" with a "big heart" and a "selfless" attitude. Gordon's passing at the age of 33 has left a significant void in the basketball community, but his legacy will endure through his family, friends, and the many memories he created during his remarkable basketball career.

ALSO READ: Dereck Lively II Shares a Hilarious Take on Choosing Between Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander