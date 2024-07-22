Aaron Judge Clean Ejection Record Jinxed Due to Conversation With Anthony Rizzo & Giancarlo Stanton

Aaron Judge's single career ejection occurred on May 4, 2024, during a game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Following a strikeout, Judge shouted some colorful words to home plate umpire Ryan Blakney, prompting his dismissal.

Two months later, the Yankees skipper went on the Casa De Klub podcast, when he said that a casual talk with teammates Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton may have unwittingly jinxed his unblemished record.

In the MLB, where superstitions and traditions reign supreme, clubhouse talks may occasionally take on a prophetic tone. This is exactly what happened to Aaron Judge, who accidentally foretold his career ejection during a casual conversation with Rizzo and Stanton.

How was Aaron Judge ejected for the first time in his career?

It all began forty-eight hours before the ejection incident when Judge, Rizzo, and Stanton discussed various facets of baseball. As the debate progressed, the focus shifted to player ejections and how MLB players often behave when challenging umpire rulings.

Judge is known for his calm attitude and professional interactions with umpires, boldly communicating a seemingly unshakeable viewpoint.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get tossed. I’ll talk with umpires, I’ll say something, but I’m not going to go out there and make a scene or do something stupid and get tossed. I just don’t see that happening.’ Especially with my foundation and kids, you got to set a good example.”

However, the skipper spoke too soon, as Judge was ejected for the first time in his career only two days later. The irony was not missed on him or Stanton, who grabbed the opportunity to bring up their conversation, while Judge, still perplexed by what had transpired, looked back on it with laughter and annoyance.

Despite being dismissed, Judge maintained complete respect for the umpires. In reality, he asserted that the work of an umpire is highly challenging, adding, “I got a lot of respect for Ryan and what he does back there. I could never imagine being an umpire. That is such a tough job. I know my strike zone at 6’7″. But having to deal with, as an umpire, you’re dealing with nine different strike zones on one team and nine different strike zones on another team” shared Judge.

This knowledge is precisely why the Yankees' manager avoids arguing with the umpires and sympathizes with their concerns. Furthermore, although the ejection affected him deeply, Judge is determined not to let anything detract from his outstanding season thus far.

Aaron Boone explains lineup changes amid the Yankees' offensive problems

When Judge and Soto are unable to breathe new life into the offense, it frequently stagnates. Aaron Boone has tried to change up the lineup many times, first moving Ben Rice to leadoff—the same Rice who has been struggling recently—and then elevating Wells and downgrading Alex Verdugo on Saturday. The issue appears to be with the hitters themselves rather than their sequence.

Aaron Boone discussed his thoughts on lineup adjustments, especially the decision to remove Aaron Judge from the game. "No, no, we were talking about a different bat earlier in the game." "That is all."

Following the Yankees' 9-1 loss to the Rays, there were worries about whether Aaron Judge would be removed from the game. Boone reveals that the debate was not about taking Judge out of the lineup, but rather putting in another bat earlier in the game to generate some offense.

"We've got to make it happen right now with what we have and try to piece it together," Boone said, highlighting Rice and Wells' potential plate appearances. "The reality is, there is some good things happening with guys."

Some strong at-bats have not yielded enough strong results. The Yankees must make the most of what they have and devise strategies for developing these guys. Boone cited "hopeful plate appearances from Rice and Wells." It is the moments that highlight the talent and promise of some of the guys who are not completely lost.

