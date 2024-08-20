Aaron Judge Criticized by Coach for Snubbing His Team at MLB’s Little League Classic: ‘They Were Disappointed’

South Shore Little League manager Bob Laterza has never been shy about voicing his opinions. His latest comments regarding the MLB Little League Classic game. The game was between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers, and it was no exception. Laterza, who leads the Staten Island-based team, was outspoken about his team's experience with the Yankees during the event.

The Little League Classic, held at Bowman Field, provided a memorable experience for young baseball enthusiasts. On Sunday, the South Shore Little League enjoyed a triumphant 4-0 victory over Illinois. On the other hand, the New York Yankees suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat in extra innings against the Detroit Tigers.

Coach slams Aaron Judge for Little League Classic snub

Despite the high-stakes nature of the day’s games, Laterza’s frustration was not with the on-field performance. However, the Yankees' handling of a promised meet and greet session with the young players.

The South Shore Little Leaguers had been eagerly anticipating a special interaction with the Yankees. They were staying at the International Grove, the same facility as the young athletes. However, Laterza expressed his discontent that only a few Yankees players, such as DJ LeMahieu and Tim Hill, showed up for the scheduled meet and greet.

Despite the presence of other key figures from the team, including Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jasson Dominguez, and manager Aaron Boone, the meeting did not live up to the expectations set for the event.

One major disappointment for Laterza was the absence of Yankees star Aaron Judge. Judge, an iconic figure for many young fans, was expected to make an appearance but failed to do so, despite being seen with others at different locations.

Laterza noted that the young players had hoped to catch a glimpse of Judge during their time at the event and were disheartened when he did not acknowledge them. “How about turning around or waving to New York and the kids that think you’re a hero?” Laterza questioned. “They are the ones who pay your salary.” His comments highlighted the letdown felt by the young fans, who were left without the opportunity to meet their baseball idol.

While Laterza was disappointed with the lack of interaction from some Yankees players, he did commend those who did take the time to engage with the kids. Gerrit Cole, in particular, was praised for his genuine effort to connect with the young athletes, offering high-fives, advice, and friendly conversation. The positive interactions from Cole and a few others were appreciated and stood out amid the overall letdown.

Once the meet-and-greet concluded, the Little Leaguers settled into their seats at Bowman Field, a quaint ballpark with a capacity of just 2,366. The atmosphere was electric, and the game provided an exciting conclusion to the day’s events. Despite the overall enjoyment of the event, Laterza recounted an ironic moment involving Yankees legend David Cone.

Cone approached Laterza, who did not initially recognize the retired pitcher. The humorous encounter was marked by Cone’s friendly greeting and Laterza’s bemused reaction. “He says, ‘Hey Coach Bob, how you doing?’ I didn’t know who he was,” Laterza laughed. “He’s a nice man. Out of place, out of mind, I was like, ‘Who are you?’”

Despite Aaron Judge's absence, Little League went classic

Looking ahead, the South Shore Little Leaguers will not return to the field until Tuesday, where they are set to face the loser of Monday’s game between Florida and Texas. Laterza expressed hope for a long and challenging game, wishing for a 12-inning match that would give his team additional preparation time.

“We’re playing good ball. We’re gonna win another game or two and shake ‘em up a little bit,” he said confidently. “After we win this thing, they ain’t taking pictures with us either. Only Aaron Boone and the guys who showed up!”

Laterza’s candid remarks reflect his deep passion for the game and his disappointment with the missed opportunity for the young players to connect with their baseball heroes. Despite the setbacks and frustrations, his team remains focused on their upcoming challenges. Let us know in the comments what you think about the situation.