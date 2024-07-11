Aaron Judge Reveals Why He Rejected USD 300 Million Offer By Rays During MLB Free Agency 2022

Aaron Judge, a New York Yankees outfielder, is presently in the second year of his deal. He became the 16th captain in the club's history in December 2022, signing a nine-year, $360 million contract during his free agency.

Several organizations, notably the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants, were actively pursuing Judge. However, the six-time All-Star recently revealed that another team gave him a competitive offer during his free agency.

Tampa Bay Rays had a $300 Million offer for Aaron Judge

In an interview with Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times, Aaron Judge discussed the Rays' interest in him as a free agent in 2022.

"It was a very respectful (offer), and I appreciated that they reached out and that they thought enough of me to do that. And I respect their team. I respect what they have built here. They have a good club, and their team is tough," Judge said.

"But it was so hard to think about (playing for them) because I've spent my whole career game-planning against them and trying to beat them," he added.

According to Ackert, the Tampa Bay Rays considered providing Aaron Judge a 10-year contract for $300 million. While this was a hefty offer for the Rays, it was the lowest of Judge's bids from other teams.

Aaron Judge was shocked by the interest shown by divisional opponent Rays

Judge, a California native, expected interest from the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, but was surprised when the Tampa Bay Rays offered him a contract. Speaking about it Judge said, as quoted by Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times, “The Giants and the Padres, I kind of expected that and it was different because they weren’t teams we see all the time (playing in the American League). The Rays, that surprised me and just because it was a divisional rival, and I’ve spent my whole career trying to gameplan against them.”

According to The Athletic, the San Diego Padres offered Aaron Judge more than $400 million in 2022, while the San Francisco Giants made an offer of $360 million.

Although Judge turned down the Rays, he has not turned down Tampa. According to Ackert, Judge has a property in the region and attends Tampa Bay Lightning hockey games throughout the offseason.

Things would have turned out differently if Judge had signed with the Rays. He had an All-Star season in 2023, winning MVP votes and cutting 267/.406/.613, but missed much of the season with a toe injury. So far in 2024, he's remained healthy and leads the MLB in home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, and OPS.

Meanwhile, the Rays made the playoffs in 2023 but were swept by the eventual World Series winner Texas Rangers in the wild-card round. This season, the Rays have a losing record and are at the bottom of the MLB in home runs, RBI, and slugging percentage – statistics that Judge would undoubtedly have helped with if things had turned out differently.

