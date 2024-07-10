Aaron Judge Wants to Take Inspiration From Tom Brady and LeBron James for Longer MLB Career With Yankees

Aaron Judge, the American baseball outfielder, has won the hearts of many for his unwavering dedication to his game. Recently, he revealed his plans regarding his MLB career. He went on to disclose that he draws inspiration from NLF legend Tom Brady and NBA legend LeBron James when it comes to playing the sport.

Judge appeared in the Casa de Klub podcast, where he also expressed how he plans to continue competing in the MLB with the New York Yankees for a long time. Let’s discover what he has to say!

Aaron Judge seeks inspiration from Tom Brady and LeBron James

Aaron Judge sees Tom Brady and LeBron James as inspirations, as the duo has devoted several years to their respective sports and has achieved the pinnacle of their current success. Considering this, the 32-year-old player, too, wants to follow in the footsteps of both legendary players. He also wishes to play until the age of 40 years.

Judge went on to say: “I think they kind of paved the way where it's like, man, I want to play till I'm 40. Like I want to be able to play until, hey, you know what, I'm done with this game. I gave it everything I could and like I'm at peace with it.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the six-time MLB All-Star praised Brady and James for winning a competition in their 40s and revealed how he, too, desires to emulate the same.

It is important to note that while Tom Brady began his NFL career in 2000, the Los Angeles Lakers player entered the NBA league after getting drafted in 2003. Both of them have demonstrated exceptional performances throughout their careers in their respective fields.

Also Read: When Tom Brady Became Unrecognizable in Beard

A look into Aaron Judge’s career with the New York Yankees

Aaron Judge began his career with the New York Yankees in 2016 and, since then, has given some of the best performances on the field. He has won All-Star six times, including in 2017, 2018, and during 2021-20224. He was also selected as the 16th captain of the franchise in 2022.

Moreover, just last month, Judge reached another milestone when he had a career home run No. 287. It tied him with Bernie Williams for seventh place in Yankees’ history.

Advertisement

Judge was also recently honored with the AL Player of the Month Award for the second successive month. It is worth mentioning that the player slashed .409/.514/.864 with an OPS of 1.378, with 11 home runs and 37 RBI just last month.

Also Read: Aaron Judge Calls The Sopranos Star Steve Schirripa For Unique Collaboration