Aaron Judge Wife Height: What Is the Height Difference Between Samantha Bracksieck and MLB Star?

Aaron Judge is regarded as one of the tallest players in MLB. The American baseball outfielder stands 6-foot-7' tall and is also the heaviest active player in the league.

However, Judge shares a huge height difference with his wife, Samantha Bracksieck. Fans are always curious to learn about this difference and what exactly Aaron Judge’s wife's height is. Let's discover it!

Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha Bracksieck’s height

Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha Bracksieck stands 5-2 tall. This means the couple has a height difference of around 15 inches. Regardless, Bracksieck has always been a support system for Judge throughout his illustrious career.

While the couple has kept their personal lives private, it is believed that the duo first met during their high school days. They dated each other before separating their ways after graduation. Nonetheless, they studied in the same university; the Fresno State University in California.

The couple’s relationship coincided with Judge's meteoric rise. While they were dating, he entered the MLB league. Not just that, in a matter of eight years, the 32-year-old has earned six-time All-Star.

Meanwhile, Bracksieck is also an athlete. She was once seen participating in the New York City Marathon in 2023, and Judge was there to support her lady luck.

It’s important to note that Judge and Bracksieck made their relationship official in June 2021 after exchanging the rings. Later, they took the wedding vows on December 2021, in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.

Aaron Judge’s journey with the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees selected Judge in the 2016 MLB season. Since then, the six-time All-Star has been loyal to the squad. He also saw immense success with the franchise right from the beginning.

Judge had a record-breaking rookie season in 2017. Not only that, he even earned his first All-Star title the same year. He finished the regular season slashing .284/.422/.627, including 154 hits and 52 home runs.

Furthermore, Judge went on to earn more luck with every passing season. After the 2022 season, the baseball player became a free agent. He re-signed a deal with the Yankees in December 2022 for a nine-year contract in exchange for reportedly $360 million.

Shortly after the deal was closed, Judge was announced as the 16th captain of the team.

