Aaron Rodgers’ Absence From Jets Camp for Ayahuasca Called ‘Ridiculous’ by Fox Analyst

Aaron Rodgers missed the mandatory New York Jets minicamp and a Fox analyst does not like that. Following Rodgers’ absence, the Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh informed the media that Rodgers was listed as absent from the minicamp. However, NFL insider Albert Breer highlighted on the Rich Eisen Show that Rodgers was rumored to be doing a psychedelic drug called Ayahuasca.

Following this update, Fox Analyst Nick Wright expressed his disparity with Rodgers’ approach of missing the mandatory minicamp . NFL 2024 season is approaching and Rodgers being a foundation of the Jets offensive line, Wright tagged Rodgers’ approach as Ridiculous.

Fox Analyst Slams Aaron Rodgers

First Things First host Nick Wright made an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s show “The Herd”. In the show, Wright highlighted the importance of being in the camp and emphasized the fact that his trip is not an issue but he would have planned his trip wisely.

Following Rodgers’ approach, Herd stated, “It is a ridiculous choice! And it is an indefensible choice; and what is going to happen, Colin, is when Aaron comes out and talks about this publicly, this is my prediction, not only is he not going to take accountability, he is going to not-so-subtly slap Robert Saleh’s wrist.”

The Jets fans expect Rodgers to be the man who can end their decades-long Super Bowl drought and more importantly participate in the upcoming Jets’ camp.

Aaron Rodgers with the Jets

Rodgers ended his 18 years of alliance with the Green Bay Packers to serve the Jets but his move wasn’t fruitful. The previous season in the season opener for the Jets, Rodgers suffered an injury that forced him to end his season. With that injury, the Jets’ Super Bowl hopes were shattered. In Rodgers’ absence, Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle took the charge but neither was fruitful.

However, Rodgers is expected to enter the gridiron with a complete recovery and be in his Super Bowl-winning form with the Packers. The off-season is rolling, and the teams are longing for the players to be available and show promise in their sessions. However, only time can tell what Rodgers can do for the Jets.

