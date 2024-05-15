Aaron Rodgers Admires ‘Thoughtful and Smart’ Vladimir Putin And Wishes Joe Biden Was More Like Russian President

Aaron Rodgers is back with another interesting conversation that has nothing to do with American football. This is not the first time that the New York Jets quarterback has opened up about his beliefs outside the pitch. The 40-year-old is known for his thoughtful nature and is back with all praise for Vladimir Putin.

Aaron Rodgers is all praise for Vladimir Putin

It seems like Aaron Rodgers is not a fan of US President Joe Biden, or maybe, not as much as he admires Vladimir Putin. The New York Jets quarterback was all in praise for the Russian President for being ‘smart’ and ‘thoughtful’. The 40-year-old was back discussing his political beliefs and in conversation with Tucker Carlson, he had a wide range of topics.

The Super Bowl champion told the interviewer that he did “one of the most controversial” interviews when he spoke to Putin in Russia. Rodgers labeled that interview as “f**king awesome.”

He continued, "Putin came off as an interesting, thoughtful, smart individual." While admiring the Russian President, he also went on to take a dig at the American President and wished the 46th US President was similar to how the 71-year-old Putin is.

The four-time NFL MVP continued, “I was just like, no, I'd love to see Joe Biden give an interview where he can speak on the history of the United States in the same way that Putin talked about the history of his country.”

Is Aaron Rodgers ready for a NFL comeback?

Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for a comeback on the football pitch. The player, who suffered a season-ending injury last year will travel to the Bay Area ahead of their first game of the season on Monday Night Football.

The former Green Bay Packers player is anticipated to make his return better than what was last season after he tore his Achilles. He will be ready to give his 100% against the San Francisco 49ers.

