Aaron Rodgers’ Biographer Reveals if Jets Star Will Get into Politics After NFL Retirement

Will Aaron Rodgers enter politics? The question has been around ever since Rodgers’ name got in the headlines with RFK Jr. as his vice-president prospect. While A-Rod was also thrilled about the opportunity, it got scraped. Now, his biographer, Ian O’Connor, explains why we’ll never get to see Rodgers as a politician.

For Rodgers, politics was like choosing “unemployment over high paid employment,” as per O’Connor. But that was not the only reason the author of ‘Out of The Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers’ had to opine so. He had a very fair reason with which most of the fanbase of A-Rod will agree.

“There was no way he was giving up a final two seasons or so of his career, a final chance to win another ring,” Ian O’Connor said in his interview with NBC since RKF “were getting blown out in the election, whether he was on that ticket or not.”

Well, after all that Aaron Rodgers went through for his ayahuasca indulgence and retreat to Egypt, the least he deserves is a chance to hope to make it to the Super Bowl this season. It has been almost a decade and a half since Rodgers last made a Super Bowl appearance in 2011. Now that Rodgers is almost on the cusp of his retirement, the QB, who has been in the talks of competing in the race of the GOAT with Tom Brady once, will give each game his all to try and bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Advertisement

On the other hand, RFK Jr. the presidential candidate whom Rodgers has been supporting to be running alongside is also in the talks of dropping out of the presidential run. While the reports are yet not confirmed, if Kennedy Jr. exits the race, he will most likely endorse Donald Trump, which they are set to speak about on Friday.

After his verdict, Ian O’Connor had another opinion ready on Aaron Rodgers’ future. The biography author, even though had eliminated one future career possibility for Rodgers, had another possibility ready for him. “So I don't think he'll go into politics. I actually think, despite what he says, he'll end up in a network booth as an analyst,” he confessed during his interview with NBC.

This goes against Aaron Rodgers’ honest verdict on pursuing an analyst role in his interview with Boomer & Gio in which he said that he’ll never become a behind-the-desk analyst like Tom Brady.