Aaron Rodgers Calls Donald Trump’s Promises ‘Rhetoric’; Reveals Why He Wanted to Run for Vice President

Aaron Rodgers is once again causing a stir with his intriguing theories. It's not just Rodgers, but fans are also discussing a possible new vice president candidate. The NFL quarterback recently opened up about changing his public image.

Rodgers' interest in public politics is no secret. There is now a noticeable trend of athletes and celebrities delving into political matters outside of their usual scope.

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Donald Trump's Approach

Rodgers' support for Robert Kennedy Jr.'s presidential bid showcased his shared values with the Kennedy family, emphasizing the importance of tackling urgent problems and upholding honesty in the political arena. Initially hesitant because of his football background, Rodgers is now considering how he can make a positive impact on society in a new role.

In a show with Tucker Carlson, he expressed his thoughts on the idea. He said, "Trump only speaks the rhetoric of making America great again." With that, he added, "He had four years to do it and didn't drain the swamp. Whether he just got scared because of what he learned when he was in there, I think that's very plausible."

Moreover, Rodgers' comments on former President Donald Trump's administration offered insight into his political perspective. He suggested that Donald Trump may have been constrained by unforeseen challenges while in office. He said, “That’s why I was interested when [RFK Jr.] came to me and said, Would you think about being my running mate? I said, Are you serious? I’m a fucking football player. But I love this country.”

Rodgers also demonstrated an understanding of the complexity involved in governance and decision-making at the highest levels of leadership. The potential for Rodgers to engage in political debates as a vice presidential candidate could be seen in the future. He said, “He gets cornered, this guy is willing to tackle the big issues in this country and keep it real.”

Aaron Rodgers Could Have Been The Next Vice President.

On being asked by Tucker Carlson: “Did you think about it?” He answered, “Oh yeah, I thought about it … because I love Bobby, and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it.”

Later, in the interview, he also expressed, “That resonated with me. What used to make America great, we need to get back to that. I love people who stand up for what they believe in, like yourself, Tucker.”

Not only that, he would have undoubtedly generated significant public interest and scrutiny. His involvement could have reshaped public discourse surrounding the intersection of sports and politics. According to his followers, this decision might prompt discussions about athletes' role in shaping national narratives and policies.

Ultimately, Rodgers' decision not to pursue the vice presidential opportunity highlighted the uncertainties inherent in sports and politics. Let us know in the comments what you think about his plausible role as vice president.

