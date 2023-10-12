Aaron Rodgers calls out Travis Kelce over Covid vaccine debate after his response to ‘Mr. Pfizer’ dig

On his regular spot on The Pat McAfee Show every Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers carried on with his ongoing tussle with Travis Kelce. Rodgers called out the misinformation surrounding the subject, stating, "This is just a dialogue, not a war, as people are making it out to be. However, if you're considering some form of debate, invite me on the podcast, and let's converse openly. It could be like a scene from John Wick Four where we both have seconds for help. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be my preference."

He further provoked, "You can choose Tony Fauci or any other pharmaceutical bureaucrat, and we can discuss this issue together."

The interaction between Rodgers, Kelce, and Pfizer originated last Tuesday during the Jets quarterback's appearance on the show. He mockingly dubbed Kelce as "Mr. Pfizer," alluding to the Chiefs tight end's promotional deal with the provider of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chiefs injury report: Travis Kelce's status against the Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that four key players, including linebacker Nick Bolton, defensive end Mike Danna, linebacker Drue Tranquill, and tight end Travis Kelce, will participate in Tuesday's practice despite earlier injury concerns.

Because of the short week, the team didn't practice on Monday. However, they estimate that if a practice had occurred, Kelce would not have been able to participate. Kelce, who recently managed to recover from a low ankle sprain, emerged as the lead for the Chiefs with 67 yards and the decisive touchdown in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach Andy Reid praised Kelce's progress, noting that the All-Pro tight end is doing well. He added that Kelce has been receiving frequent treatment, which seems to be improving his condition.

If the Chiefs had a regular Sunday game in Week 6, Kelce would likely be in a better physical state. However, they face the challenge of a short rest period as they prepare to host the Denver Broncos in this week's "Thursday Night Football" matchup.

