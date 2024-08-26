Aaron Rodgers Could Help Jets End Their Trophy Drought This Season, Believes Former Coach Herm Edwards

Following the satisfying victory against the New York Giants, the Jets are now completely prepared for the next season, which begins against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10th. However, the biggest concern surrounding the Jets is whether they will complete the season with a trophy under Aaron Rodgers' guidance.

Herm Edwards, the Jets' previous head coach, is optimistic about the situation and is rallying around the veteran quarterback. "Been a long time, by the way," he said, speaking volumes about the Jets' AFC East title drought, which dates back to 2002 when Edwards was in charge.

Aaron Rodgers moved to the New York Jets last season with great hopes, but he tore his Achilles tendon during his debut and was sidelined for the season. Currently, veteran QB is healthy and preparing for his second debut with the Jets, and Herm Edwards believes the Jets can complete their trophy run this season.

Herm recently appeared on an ESPN SportsCenter episode, where he discussed the team's possibilities under Rodgers' leadership. "They have a tremendous defense and some extremely talented offensive guys as well. So, Aaron Rodgers now has the ability to lead this club to a division title," Edwards said.

The former Jets coach believes the quarterback's choice to join the team was motivated by a desire to restore the organization's grandeur, and he believes the experienced quarterback is capable of doing so. Herm also feels that now that the Patriots' grasp has loosened, it is time for the Jets to take the lead in the conference.

After 2018, no AFC East club has ever won a conference, so now might be the moment for the Jets to take control. With a well-rounded roster and the signing of Rodgers, they are set to compete for the division title. The club has also corrected critical shortcomings from the previous season, increasing their prospects.

Rodgers tore his Achilles last season after only four snaps in the Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills, effectively ending his season before it ever began. Rodgers ultimately did not play another snap for the Jets that season, which was the greatest move for both the quarterback and the team.

As of now, Rodgers appears to have completely recovered from his injury, and early indicators from training camp are similarly positive. Rodgers has been practicing without any limits, indicating that his comeback is on pace. Although A-Rod did not play in preseason games this year, many are hopeful he will open against the 49ers.



Jets head coach Robert Saleah is similarly confident about Rodgers' comeback this season. He remarked, "You can see he's getting more comfortable with it because he's not scared to run and leave the pocket. He's been doing it on our aviation routes, both individually and in groups."

If Saleh's prognosis is correct and Rodgers' lower body remains strong throughout the season, Edwards' comments will be proven true for the Jets. As of now, the Jets and their supporters can only hope that Rodgers delivers when it matters most and leads the club at least to the conference championship.