Aaron Rodgers Drops Honest Take on Following In Tom Brady's USD 375 Million Broadcasting Career Footsteps

Retirement might be on the cards for Rodgers, but a broadcasting career isn't one of the suits. When asked about following in the footsteps of stepping into big-money broadcasting business like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers had just one thing to say: a firm and decisive “no.”

During his appearance on Boomer & Gio, A-Rod dissected the possibilities he was considering for after his retirement, especially since his 41st birthday, which is in December, is nearing. As he prepares himself to embrace this milestone, Rodgers is making some plans for life beyond gridiron as well.

While he did toy around with the possibility of his life beyond Gridiron being in a booth when he expressed his wish to host Jeopardy back in 2020, now it’s not the case. A Tom Brady-like $375 million contract in the broadcasting industry is an already struck-out option for Rodgers.

Similarly, the likes of him pursuing a head coaching career after retirement are pretty far-fetched, too. “Definitely not coaching,” Rodgers affirmed in the show, since he doesn’t want to “be at the facility all day and guard his desk.” However, the management side of things has piqued “a tiny, tiny interest” in him. With broadcasting and head coaching possibilities off the table, Rodgers would be free to explore his other interests, like politics or even being a sherpa.

Just days before he featured on Boomer & Gio, Rodgers also sat down with Pat McAfee on his show to discuss his retirement. It was just a few months ago that Rodgers caught RFK Jr.’s eye for the spot of VP. However, A-Rod seems to have other plans.

Opening up on the future possibilities, the back-to-back MVP award winner agreed upon being “Maybe a sherpa,” since he has been transparent about his use of psychedelic plant-based drug ayahuasca.

Whatever the outcome, Rodgers is not too keen on seeing the day he has to bid goodbye to the gridiron. The extension he got last season etched him as the one with the highest average salary in the NFL, $50 million for the first 3 years. Yet Rodgers acknowledged that he is not sure about the days he has left with his cleats.

Calling his 20 years in the NFL “an awesome run,” Rodgers emotionally confessed about not being sure when the end would be. Maybe after this season or after 3, but Rod is definitely looking forward to it as he believes, “Life after football is going to be a tough transition as it is for every player.”