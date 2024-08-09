Aaron Rodgers Family Feud - Why Does Aaron Rodgers Not Speak to His Family?

In the world of professional sports, few stories have captivated fans and media alike, quite like the ongoing family feud involving New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

For years, speculation has swirled around the reasons behind Rodgers' estrangement from his parents and siblings. Now, new details have emerged, shedding light on this complex and emotional situation.

Why Does Aaron Rodgers Not Speak to His Family?

While the exact reasons for the family's estrangement remain somewhat unclear, the biography offers some insights.

Rodgers' parents, Ed and Darla, reportedly took issue with his relationship with actress Olivia Munn, whom Rodgers dated from 2014 to 2017 .

The book suggests that Munn's public comments about their sex life clashed with the family's devout religious views.

"Given her devout religious views, Aaron's mother disapproved of premarital sex and was opposed to her middle child sharing a hotel room with his girlfriend even as an NFL player," O'Connor wrote.

However, both Rodgers and Munn have denied that she played a primary role in the quarterback's decision to distance himself from his family.

Aaron Rodgers Meets His Father After 9 Years

Last year, just weeks before his debut with the New York Jets, Rodgers experienced an unexpected and poignant moment with his estranged father, Ed.

The encounter took place at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, back in 2014 where Ed had secured a ticket in hopes of seeing his son.

According to Ian O'Connor's upcoming biography, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback spotted his father in the crowd during a bathroom break.

Despite initial hesitation, Rodgers decided to approach him.

"I could do a lot of things," Rodgers recalled. "But I just thought, 'What's best in this moment, and what kind of gift could I give him?' Because I do love him. I don't have animosity toward him, even with all the stuff that's been said and done."

The two shared an emotional embrace, exchanging "I love yous" for the first time in nearly nine years.

Rodgers later described it as "a special moment" to his caddie and longtime friend, Jordan Russell.

Despite the years of silence, there are signs that Rodgers may be open to reconciliation.

He told O'Connor that he would "like a relationship with my dad for sure," though he acknowledged that "every time I think it's getting closer, some weird things happen."

In a gesture of goodwill, Rodgers allowed his parents to attend his Jets debut against Buffalo on September 11, 2023.

Unfortunately, they witnessed their son, Aaron suffer a season-ending Achilles injury on just the fourth offensive snap.

As Rodgers prepares for his 20th NFL season, questions about his family situation continue to linger.

The quarterback, now 40, seems to be taking small steps towards healing old wounds, but the path to full reconciliation still remains uncertain.