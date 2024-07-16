New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally made a revelation about his controversial absence from the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this summer.

The four-time NFL MVP confirmed that he was on a "beautiful trip to Egypt" during the time he was expected to be with his team, marking an unexpected start to his second season with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on Egypt getaway

Speaking to NBC Sports during the American Century Classic, Rodgers opened up about his summer plans, stating, "Had a beautiful trip to Egypt. This is like the last marker. Summer's over on Sunday."

The 40-year-old quarterback's decision to skip the inaugural training of the mandatory minicamp had left many questioning his commitment to the team, especially following his injury-marred debut season with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers feeling "Good" post-achilles tear

Despite the controversy surrounding his absence, Rodgers was quick to reassure fans about his physical condition.

"My Achilles feels good, you know, I felt really good at the end of last year," he said. "Then you know, there's always that kind of plateau part. It's just about getting back into it. I felt good."

This update comes as a relief to Jets fans, who saw their prized quarterback's season cut short after just four plays in Week 1 due to a torn Achilles.

The injury, which occurred during his highly anticipated debut against the Buffalo Bills, had cast a shadow over Rodgers' future with the team.

While Rodgers' absence from the mandatory minicamp raised eyebrows, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had previously attempted to discard any rumors of internal disturbance.

Saleh emphasized, "Aaron and I are on the exact same page. There's no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter. We addressed it yesterday. It's more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside."

Aaron Rodgers excited about the upcoming season

Despite the setbacks and controversies, Rodgers appears more motivated than ever for the upcoming season.

In a separate interview on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, he expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I love it. We are must-watch TV. And that's pretty obvious."

He added, "Everybody knows that. Whether you love me or hate me, people wanna see me play. They enjoy watching me play. And we are a team to watch this year."

The quarterback's confidence is evident as he discusses the Jets' prime-time schedule, stating, "Six prime-time games in the first 11 or 12 weeks. I love it. You know, make it difficult."

As Rodgers prepares for his comeback, he's set to make history. At 40 years old, he will be the oldest non-kicker/punter to return to play after such a long layoff since Steve DeBerg in 1970.

This fact adds another layer of intrigue to Rodgers' return and the Jets' prospects for the 2024 season.

With the Jets' training camp set to begin on July 23, all eyes will be on Rodgers as he aims to prove that his extended absence and injury recovery haven't diminished his on-field prowess.

The pressure is on for the veteran quarterback to not only return to his elite form but also to potentially end the Jets' 13-season playoff drought - the longest active streak in the NFL.

As summer winds down and the NFL season approaches, the football world eagerly awaits Rodgers' return to the field.

Whether his Egyptian sojourn will have rejuvenated or rusty remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will indeed be "must-watch TV" in 2024.