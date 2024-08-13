Aaron Rodgers Finally Breaks Silence on if Ex Olivia Munn Is the Reason Behind Rift With His Family

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn's relationship, which ended seven years ago, still sparks interest due to the ongoing curiosity about whether his family played a role in their breakup. The former couple's three-year romance was plagued by rumors that Munn, now 44, was the reason Rodgers, 40, became estranged from his family.

In a new book titled *Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers* by Ian O’Connor, the NFL star addresses these speculations, providing insight into his complex family dynamics.

Aaron Rodgers on whether Olivia Munn caused family rift

Rodgers reveals that the issues with his family were deeply rooted and had nothing to do with Munn, contradicting the widespread belief that she was the cause of the rift. This statement is significant, as it dispels a narrative that persisted throughout their relationship, suggesting that Munn was somehow responsible for the growing distance between Rodgers and his family.

ALSO READ: Aaron Rodgers Family Feud - Why Does Aaron Rodgers Not Speak to His Family?

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback started dating Munn in early 2014, and at first, their relationship appeared strong. However, tension between Rodgers and his family became public knowledge when his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, appeared on *The Bachelorette* in 2016. During a hometown visit with JoJo Fletcher, who is now his wife, Jordan disclosed that the family’s relationship with Aaron was strained. This revelation brought the family’s private issues into the spotlight, leading to widespread media speculation and public interest in the reasons behind the estrangement.

Advertisement

The situation was further complicated in January 2017 when Aaron’s father, Ed Rodgers, suggested that the relationship between Aaron and his family began to deteriorate shortly after he started seeing Munn. Ed hinted that “fame can change things,” implying that Aaron’s increasing success in the NFL, coupled with his relationship with Munn, might have contributed to the family tensions. There were also reports that Aaron’s family did not trust Munn, believing she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. These allegations reportedly infuriated Aaron, leading him to distance himself even further from his family.

When news broke in April 2017 that Rodgers and Munn had ended their relationship, many speculated that his family’s disapproval of Munn was a significant factor in the breakup. However, both Rodgers and Munn remained silent about whether the family rift played a role in their decision to part ways. It wasn’t until a year later, in May 2018, that Munn finally addressed the rumors.

Advertisement

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s *Radio Andy*, she clarified that she had only met Aaron’s parents a couple of times and had met Jordan but not his other brother, Luke. Munn explained that she had encouraged Aaron to have an open and honest conversation with his parents to mend their relationship. Despite her encouragement, the reconciliation efforts were short-lived, and the family’s issues persisted.

Munn has since moved on from the drama surrounding her relationship with Rodgers. She began dating comedian John Mulaney in 2021, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Malcolm, in December of that year. In July 2023, Munn and Mulaney quietly tied the knot, marking a new chapter in her life.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has continued to navigate his complex relationship with his family. Although the distance between them remains, Rodgers has expressed hope for reconciliation.

In an August 2022 interview on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, he spoke about his belief in healing and emphasized the “deep love and gratitude” he holds for his family and how he was raised. Despite the challenges, Rodgers conveyed a willingness to repair the relationship, noting that he would like to have a closer connection with his family, particularly his father.

Advertisement

Let’s see how Aaron Rodger manages his life and career together

In 2023, a notable moment occurred when Rodgers and his father, Ed, reconnected at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. According to Rodgers, when he spotted his father in the crowd, he greeted him with a warm “Hi Pops” and hugged him.

Also read: Aaron Rodgers Was Given ‘Cool Gift’ From Royal Family by Jets Owner To Sign Star QB From Packers

This unexpected reunion signaled a potential thaw in their relationship and provided a glimmer of hope for the future. Rodgers acknowledged that, while the timing has been challenging, he remains optimistic about the possibility of building a stronger relationship with his father moving forward.

Rodgers’ journey of balancing fame, family, and personal relationships continues to intrigue fans and the public. His story is one of triumph and resilience, both on and off the football field.

As he navigates the complexities of his family dynamics and personal life, Rodgers’ openness about his struggles and hopes for the future offers a deeper understanding of the man behind the legendary football career. This ongoing saga serves as a reminder that even the most successful and celebrated individuals face challenges in their personal lives, and the path to healing and reconciliation is often a long and winding road.

Also read: Aaron Rodgers Regrets Saying He Was ‘Immunized’ to Covid-19 Over Vaccine Controversy: ‘F*** the Appeal’