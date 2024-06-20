Aaron Rodgers Fuels Yet Another Government Conspiracy Theory: ‘Get Off My Computer, Get Off My Camera’

NFL star Aaron Rodgers has sparked controversy once more with his tirade against government spying. Rodgers expressed his worries about the widespread use of CCTV cameras and other digital surveillance equipment during a recent interview. He became enraged and said, "Get off my computer, get off my cameras, get off my ring camera," accusing the authorities of going too far.

Rodgers' penchant for controversial statements extends beyond surveillance and military operations. The player’s recent comments follow his controversial remarks about the circumstances surrounding the death of former NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman. He had also refused to get vaccinated, which kept him in the news, laden with controversy.

Aaron Rodger’s latest conspiracy theory

Rodgers elaborated on his fears, suggesting that incremental increases in surveillance could lead to a society where civil liberties are severely restricted. He painted a bleak picture where individuals might be forced to have chips implanted in their hands or be assigned social credit scores that determine their ability to travel or access certain services.

"If I don't have a good one, then I got to ride on a bus, train or car," he hypothesized. He expressed concerns about the control electric cars could give authorities, speculating that a critical social media post could result in having one's car disabled or bank account frozen. Rodgers likened the current trajectory of surveillance to a dystopian future reminiscent of George Orwell's 1984. He warned, "The next step to all this is China and social credit scores and entire life monitored."

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers on the legacy of Pat Tillman

In an interview with Tucker Carlson , Rodgers delved into conspiracy theories suggesting that the US government may have concealed Tillman's journal to manipulate public perception of the war in Afghanistan. He praised Tillman for his bravery but raised questions about the government's actions following Tillman's growing disillusionment with the military's operations in Afghanistan.

"When he got there, he started to question the real motives behind the US military’s presence in Afghanistan,” Rodgers asserted, adding that the government allegedly confiscated Tillman's journal to use his death as war propaganda. The US government has provided explanations for the missing journal and destroyed uniform, citing contamination with bodily fluids as a biohazard risk. However, the unresolved status of Tillman's journal continues to fuel speculation.

Claims about HIV, Anthony Fauci, and President Joe Biden

On a recent episode of the Look Into It podcast, he claimed that the US government created and spread HIV in the 1980s. Rodgers accused American scientist Anthony Fauci of being complicit, stating, “Fauci was given over $350 million to research this... And all they came up with was AZT (azidothymidine).” These assertions have led to widespread criticism, with many accusing Rodgers of spreading misinformation without clear evidence.

Advertisement

Rodgers, however, defended his stance by emphasizing his ability to "read" and "look things up," even though he acknowledged he is not an "epidemiologist," "doctor," or "immunologist." He lamented the vilification of those who question authority and conduct independent research.

Rodgers recently asserted that President Joe Biden is not who he seems to be, implying that he has a body double, adding to his collection of conspiracies. The controversial nature of Rogers' remarks was reflected in the differing responses this claim received from the public and fans. On and off the field, the quarterback remains a character who often faces heavy discourse.

ALSO READ: Aaron Rodgers’ Absence From Jets Camp for Ayahuasca Called ‘Ridiculous’ by Fox Analyst