Aaron Rodgers girlfriend 2023: Is the 4-time MVP in a relationship? Here's all you need to know

There has been curiosity around the NFL regarding Aaron Rodgers' relationship status. Well, it has now been confirmed that yes, the star quarterback is dating someone. Interestingly, it is a woman Rodgers has known platonically for years and only recently began a romance with. Check more details here:

Aaron Rodgers is dating Mallory Edens

The New York Jets star quarterback is dating Mallory Edens. Mallory Edens is the daughter of Wes Edens, who is a private equity investor and a billionaire businessman. Wes Edens became the primary owner of a renowned NBA team, Milwaukee Bucks, in 2014.

Four years later, Aaron Rodgers bought minority shares in the same team. This was the starting point of Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens getting to know each other. Ever since the two have been seen alongside one another for years now during the games of Milwaukee Bucks.

According to a source cited by PEOPLE, despite having known each other for a long time, the two individuals only began a romantic relationship in early 2023. Interestingly, the source also revealed that their relationship is not serious, but rather casual in nature.

Who is Mallory Edens?

Apart from being the daughter of a Billionaire dad, Mallory Edens is a model. According to her Instagram, she has signed and worked with a variety of renowned modeling agencies. This includes One Management, Women Management, and Ford Models.

Mallory Edens graduated from Princeton University in 2018, where she also competed as a Division 1 athlete on the women's field and track team.

During Aaron Rodgers's debut match with the Jets, Mallory was spotted in the audience. Although Aaron Rodgers's relationship with her is not as popular as Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, it's possible that fans may start talking about the two in the near future.

