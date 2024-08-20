Aaron Rodgers Hopes to Reconcile with Parents After Fall Out Due to Ex-GF Olivia Munn

In Ian O'Connor's newly released biography, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has opened up about the possibility of reconciliation with his estranged parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers.

The 40-year-old NFL star's comments shed light on a long-standing family rift that has captivated public interest for quite some time now.

Aaron Rodger Hopes for Reconciliation with Family

Rodgers, known for his prowess on the field, displayed a softer side when discussing his family situation.

“It's definitely possible," he told O'Connor, referring to the prospect of reuniting with his parents.

The quarterback said that timing was crucial, adding, "Every time I think it's getting closer, some weird things happen. But I would like a relationship with my dad for sure."

This statement marks a significant shift in the narrative surrounding the Rodgers family, suggesting that the hope for reconciliation remains steady despite years of separation.

In separate interviews for the biography, Ed and Darla Rodgers expressed their willingness to mend issues with their son.

Darla's words resonated with a mother's unconditional love: "We're all about forgiving and forgetting. We would be so happy to move on."

She further adds, stating, "Maybe we don't see him all the time. We're OK with however it's framed."

Ed shared the same sentiments, saying, "And we have unconditional love for him. No matter what happened, we would just like the relationship."

One of the most intriguing aspects of the family's estrangement has been the speculation surrounding its cause.

Ed Rodgers took the opportunity to address rumors that religious differences played a role in the family divide.

"We're not rigid. We're not hard-line, or whatever people have said in the news," Ed clarified.

He stressed that their religious views were not the source of conflict, contrary to public perception.

"Our view on all that, on God, religion, was not part of the divisiveness that happened. It was not a part at all, and people think it was. It's not."

This clarification comes after Rodgers' parents, Ed and Darla, reportedly took issue with his relationship with actress Olivia Munn, whom Rodgers dated from 2014 to 2017 .

The book suggests that Munn's public comments about their sex life clashed with the family's devout religious views.

"Given her devout religious views, Aaron's mother disapproved of premarital sex and was opposed to her middle child sharing a hotel room with his girlfriend even as an NFL player," O'Connor wrote.

However, both Rodgers and Munn have denied that she played a primary role in the quarterback's decision to distance himself from his family.

Aaron Rodger Meets Estranged Father After 9 Years

The biography also revealed a touching moment of reconnection between Aaron and his father at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2023.

Ed, purchased tickets to the event, about which Aaron had no idea that led to an impromptu meeting during one of Aaron's breaks.

Recalling the encounter, Aaron shared, "I could do a lot of things. But I just thought, 'What's best in this moment, and what kind of gift could I give him?' Because I do love him. I don't have animosity toward him, even with all the stuff that's been said and done."

The brief reunion, their first interaction in nearly nine years, had an exchange of "I love yous" among other things.

Both father and son described the moment as "special" and "amazing," hinting at the potential for future reconciliation.

Despite the ongoing estrangement, Ed and Darla have maintained their support for Aaron's career.

They were present at his first game with the New York Jets in September 2023, a match that unfortunately ended with Aaron suffering a torn Achilles tendon after just four snaps.

O'Connor's book reveals that the couple "bought their tickets through the Jets," and Aaron was aware of their planned attendance.

As Aaron Rodgers continues his recovery and prepares for his return to the field, the possibility of family reconciliation adds another layer of intrigue to his story.

The quarterback's openness about the situation, coupled with his parents' expressed willingness to reconnect, suggests that a new chapter in the Rodgers family saga may be arriving soon.