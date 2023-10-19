Aaron Rodgers injury: New York Jets could have saved USD 20,000,000 if not for major insurance blunder

Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets is one of the biggest major headlines among NFL fans. Fans had to face disappointment when their favorite player had to leave the first match of the season due to a torn tendon.

But more than fans, the New York Jets felt major disappointment as they had to face a $20 million-plus loss on player insurance because of their ONE mistake. Keep reading to know where the New York Jets went wrong that ended up becoming a 20-million-dollar mistake.

Aaron Rodgers's injury became a $20 Million plus expense for the New York Jets

The New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers for a fully guaranteed deal of a whopping $75 Million, however, with a little twist. The twist is what approach they took with the insurance policy. The Jets during the time of the Aaron Rodgers deal were offered multiple offers on player's insurance. However, the NFL team chose to not go with any one of them. They finalized the contract without insurance.

But little did they know that Aaron Rodgers would end up getting his Achilles tendon injured during the first game itself, leaving him out of the whole 2023 season. Now an interesting thing is that when the New York Jets again decided to go for insurance, after Aaron's injury, the current expense of the insurance turned out to be more than $20 Million. If they had chosen to go for insurance in the first place, they would have avoided this $20 Million+ loss.

As per Sportico, Richard Giller, an attorney who primarily deals in insurance coverage and who also works with pro players and teams made an interesting statement about the same. He said, "If they actually had an offer to insure a 39-year-old quarterback with 19 years of service, they should have taken it at any cost". The attorney is not wrong here. It makes no sense why the team chose not to insure a star player who has been playing for 19 years now.