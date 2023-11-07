Aaron Rodgers Injury status: How many QBs are out with an injury this season and when are they expected to return?

After an eight-week absence from the Jets due to injury, Aaron Rodgers was recently spotted walking without a limp at practice. Rodgers is not the only quarterback sidelined by injury this season.

In total, fifteen quarterbacks have suffered injuries during the 2023 NFL season. The below list of injured QBs includes Aaron Rodgers along with the following other players and their current injury status:

1. Aaron Rodgers

After being traded to the New York Jets in 2023, Aaron Rodgers didn't even get the chance to play his first game for the franchise. In his first match against the Bills, Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear on September 11. Aaron Rodgers's Achilles tear is Grade 3, which means the muscle is in complete rupture.

This is why the Jets have placed the star quarterback on Injury reserve. After using a limp for several weeks, Aaron Rodgers was recently spotted walking without support at the November 6th game between the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers. The star quarterback arrived without the limp he had been relying on.

In fact, the Jets' star quarterback even threw a few balls in pregame, reflecting progressive improvement in his recovery. While speculation persists that he may miss the entire 2023 season, official confirmation remains pending.

2. Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is another quarterback who suffered an injury in the 2023 season. The star quarterback for the New York Giants got his knee injured during a match against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 5, Sunday. At the end of the first quarter, Daniel Jones got hit by Maxx Crosby.

Daniel Jones was sent for an MRI on November 6, Monday, which revealed the actual status of Daniel Jones's injury. Unfortunately, Daniel Jones is out of the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles, confirmed by the head coach Brian Daboll. Now that Daniel Jones is out, the Giants may give a chance to Matt Barkley or DeVito.

3. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins sustained an Achilles tear injury during the October 29th match against the Green Bay Packers. He was taken for medical attention mid-game after suffering the same Achilles tear injury that sidelined Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers this season.

The Minnesota Vikings have placed Kirk Cousins on injury reserve. On November 1, the quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings took his X account and shared the news of a successful surgery for his torn Achilles tendon at the Twin Cities Orthopedics by Dr. Coetzee. Let's see how fast he gets back to the field.

4. Justin Fields

The confirmation of Justin Fields ending up dislocating his right thumb came on October 15. However, the exact time frame is speculated to be during the Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears match that took place on October 9. The Chicago Bears lost that match by 22-29.

For the first time after the injury, Justin Fields was seen throwing some balls during a practice session on November 3. "He's progressing day-to-day now," said head coach Matt Eberflus while talking with Media on Friday. However, there's no surety around when Fields will be fully back to fields.

5. Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray suffered an injury in his right knee on December 13, during a match against the New England Patriots, leaving him sidelined for the 2023 season. Later, the seriousness of the injury came to light when it was revealed that he tore the Achilles of his right knee, which takes a long time to recover.

Things have started to look good for the Arizona quarterback, as it's speculated that he'll make his 2023 debut this November. Head coach Jonathan Gannon recently revealed that Kyler Murray might be added to the 53-man practice roster on November 8, Wednesday. Arizona's next game is against the Falcons, so we might see Murray in the squad.

Other quarterbacks that were injured in the NFL 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, and Kyler Murray weren't the only quarterbacks that were injured in the 2023 season. Here are other quarterbacks who were injured this season and their injury status:

Name Team Injury status Update 6. Nate Sudfeld Detroit Lions Suffered an Achilles tear on August 26, during the game against the Detroit Lions. Placed under injury reserve but highly likely to miss the 2023 season. 7. Hendon Hooker Detroit Lions The QB tore his anterior cruciate ligament on November 19, 2023, against South Carolina. Placed under injury reserve but might make his comeback by the end of the 2023 season. 8. Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts Suffered a shoulder injury on October 8, against the Tennessee Titans. Even though he had a successful injury, he's most likely to miss the 2023 season. 9. Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams The Los Angeles Rams quarterback injured the thumb ligament of his throwing hand on October 29, against the Dallas Cowboys. Matthew Stafford is reportedly questionable according to recent injury reports by the Rams. 10. Stetson Bennett Los Angeles Rams Stetson Bennett suffered a shoulder injury in September, leading to being ruled out of the team. The head coach Sean McVay recently revealed that Stetson Bennett is likely to miss the 2023 season. 11. Nick Mullens Minnesota Vikings Nick Mullens suffered an injury in the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing arm in December 2020. Head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed that Nick Mullens is expected to return from IR this month. 12. Jaren Hall Minnesota Vikings Jaren Hall was injured on November 5 during the game against the Atlanta Falcons, tearing his Achilles. The Vikings quarterback is placed under concussion protocol and won't be considered until Week 10. 13. Tyrod Taylor New York Giants Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury during the match against the New York Jets on September 29. When asked about Taylor, head coach Brian Daboll recently revealed he's unsure if Taylor will return this season. 14. Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts got his forearm broken during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on October 6. Head coach Nick Sirianni revealed that Jalen Hurts's injury status is questionable right now. 15. Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans Ryan Tannehill sprained his right ankle during a match against Baltimore Ravens on October 15. There's no official confirmation regarding Ryan's return so far.

So these were all the quarterbacks that got injured this 2023 season, along with their injury reports. Let us know in the comments if you would like us to provide an update on injured tight ends this season.

