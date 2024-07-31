Aaron Rodgers Injury Update: Jets HC Robert Saleh Reveals if Star QB Will Play This Preseason

Those of us who were excited to see Aaron Rodgers return to the field in August will have to wait a little longer. Aaron won't be putting on his pads until the season opener in early September.



ESPN's Adam Schefter recently announced on social media that Rodgers may miss the preseason. Rodgers will not participate in the first two preseason games, according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh and the third and final one will be decided later.

Will Aaron Rodgers play this preseason?

The Jets aren't taking any chances after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1 last season. Surely, Rodgers is cool with playing in a preseason game in August. The only thing that matters to the Jets this season is making the playoffs. If Rodgers goes down again at any moment, the team will not make the playoffs, and everyone will be fired.



Aaron Rodgers' first post-surgery game action may not come until September 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, when the New York Jets kick off the season on "Monday Night Football." The great quarterback, who ruptured his left Achilles on September 11, is unlikely to participate in the preseason.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has confirmed that Rodgers will not play in any preseason games. Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted, "Jets HC Robert Saleh stated that quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is rehabbing from an Achilles injury, is unlikely to participate this preseason."

As per ESPN, Saleh stated that it has not been discussed internally, but his "instinct" tells him to keep Rodgers on the sidelines for all three games. But he continued, "I'd want to leave it open. The third game [Aug. 24 against the New York Giants] is where we'll make our decision. He will surely not play the first two."



Although head coach Robert Saleh also said, "Ultimately, it will probably be Rodgers' call."

Rodgers, who just came from an Egypt trip after recovering from the injury, has played every first-team snap in the first six practices of training camp. Between regular practices and forthcoming joint sessions with the Washington Commanders (August 8) and Giants (August 21), it appears that he will have plenty of opportunity to prepare for the regular season.

Is it a smart move by the team management?

Rodgers was sidelined for the entire 2023 season due to an Achilles rupture, although reports said he was hoping to return if the Jets made a playoff run. Rodgers, who is 40 years old, suffered a major injury. Despite his potential to continue playing at a high level, the Jets are not taking any chances.

The Jets are managing Rodgers with caution, avoiding putting undue strain on him or his body as they prepare for the 2024 season. This is a smart choice, given that Rodgers is the primary reason why the offense did not perform as well as it could have in 2023. Without Rodgers, the Jets were forced to rotate between several quarterbacks, including Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle.



That is the aim for 2024, and Rodgers must be healthy to lead the Jets to a winning season. The AFC also has top-tier teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and more.

