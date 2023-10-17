Aaron Rodgers injury update: Jets star QB is reportedly on unprecedented pace to recover from Achilles tear

Great news for Aaron Rodgers fans. The star NFL player is recovering at an expectedly fast pace. The injury expert Marty Jaramillo recently shared some crucial health updates of Aaron Rodgers. Let's see what the injury expert said about Aaron Rodgers, in addition to discussing how the star NFL player is recovering so fast. Here we go!

Aaron Rodgers's injury status revealed by injury expert Marty Jaramillo

Aaron Rodgers suffered an expected yet serious Achilles torn during a debut match on September 11. Two days later, Aaron Rodgers was taken for surgery, which led to a long four-month recovery phase that the NFL star is still undergoing. However, the good news here is that Aaron Rodgers is recovering better than other patients with a similar muscle torn.

According to the injury expert by CBS Sports, Marty Jaramillo, Aaron Rodgers has started to walk without crutches. In fact, he is even throwing pregame passes. Talking to CBSSports Marty Jaramillo shared the injury status of Aaron Rodgers. The injury expert said, "He's moving almost three times as fast as traditional protocols."

But that's not just it. In addition to that, Marty Jaramillo also revealed "No boot, no crutches, minimal limp. It's quite exponential. There is no precedent for this type of recovery following an Achilles tear." Concluding Aaron's injury status, Marty added "He is beating back Father Time." This is definitely good news not just for the team but for Aaron's fans too.

According to Marty Jaramillo, the key element in the fast recovery of Aaron Rodgers is the 'Speed bridge' technique used by Dr. Niel ElAttracha, Rodger's surgeon, in order to accelerate the recovery rate. Dr. Niel ElAttracha is a famous doctor, well known for working with sportsmen such as Tom Brady, whom he helped recover from a torn ACL back in 2008. So Aaron Rodgers is definitely in the right hands.