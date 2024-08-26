Aaron Rodgers Injury Update: Will Jets QB Play in the First Week?

The wait for A-Rod fans is finally over. Aaron Rodgers will make his much-awaited debut in the 2024-25 season in the first regular season game against the 49ers on September 9. Head Coach Robert Saleh has given the confirmation that Rodgers will be ready to play in the week 1 clash.

This clash will be an all-important one for Rodgers since it will be his first NFL game since his gruesome left Achilles tendon tear injury, which he got in week 1 of the 2023-24 season. Rodgers had to sit the entire last season out because of that injury. However, Rodgers’ recovery was quick, as he participated in several training camps required to prove his readiness to play in the game.

Head coach Robert Saleh’s confidence about Rodgers getting on the field against the Niners after such a long hiatus is out of merit. The QB has completed all three training camp joint practices and is also coming off a pretty heavy training load in those camps. So much so that several analysts felt that fans would be able to see Aaron Rodgers play in the final preseason clash against the Giants.

It was a risky call for Saleh too, given Rodgers injury. However, being a head coach, Saleh’s decision was not made to prevent injuries. “I'm not thinking about it from an injury standpoint because you can get hurt at practice," he said. "You can get hurt brushing your teeth, for crying out loud. This has everything to do with whether or not we're preparing ourselves properly.”

Despite his standpoint, the Jets’ HC is heavily convinced that Rodgers is in a good spot walking into the first game of the season. In his statement on Thursday after the final practice training camp, Saleh affirmed that Rodgers has shown plenty of mobility, in Carolina and in practice camps alike.

“He’s been doing it if you guys notice during our routes on air, during individual and group install, he manufactures off-schedule plays. He’s getting his work in, so the mobility’s there. He’s got plenty of mobility to create off-schedule,” he said, giving some good news to A-Rod fans.

But this season will be far more special for Rodgers than just his debut. Rodgers, who is already 40 years old, is already considering possibilities for retirement. The QB has highlighted several times that he will be hanging up his pants soon, probably in a couple of years. So that’s all that Rodgers has to etch himself as one of the best QBs to have played in the league.