Aaron Rodgers Is Not a Good Choice for Netflix Roast Like Tom Brady, Claims Stephen A. Smith

The Netflix show The Greatest Roast of All Time, featuring Tom Brady, has become the talk of the town. It also created controversies related to Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. The show also created a buzz about Kim Kardashian’s lack of reaction throughout the time.

In the aftermath of The Greatest Roast of All Time, discussions about potential subjects for future Netflix roasts have been a highlight. Notably, sports journalist Stephen A. Smith has weighed in on the matter.

Why does Stephen A. Smith oppose Aaron Rodgers for Netflix Roast?

Smith made the statement to the Associated Press on May 14 during the Disney Upfront presentation in New York City, following a suggestion from a reporter about Rodgers. He also expressed reservations about featuring New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in such a comedy special.

Smith could be seen as skeptical of the polarizing nature of Rodgers’ public persona. However, Smith admires Rodgers and says that the quarterback has garnered mixed reactions from the public.

This uncertainty, Smith believes, could result in some viewers finding humor in the roast while others veer into excessively harsh or even mean-spirited territory. He compared Rodgers to Tom Brady, the subject of the previous roast.

As he said, “With Tom Brady, I mean, he’s the golden boy.” He also said, “With Aaron Rodgers, even though I love him, a lot of people don’t. Because of that, some people will find it funny, and some people will be intentionally cruel.”

Stephen A. Smith has his own preference after Tom Brady

Smith noted that the tone of Brady's roast was generally respectful. This, he suggests, may not necessarily translate to a roast involving Rodgers. When considering potential candidates for future roles within the sports realm, Smith also suggested many names.

Smith floated the names of basketball luminaries LeBron James and Steph Curry. Their widespread fame and iconic status make them intriguing candidates for such an event. However, Smith dismissed the idea of roasting basketball legend Michael Jordan, supposing that Jordan would likely decline such an invitation.

Expanding beyond athletes, Smith proposed Jamie Foxx as a captivating roast target. Foxx's multifaceted career and unpredictable personality offer ample comedic fodder for such an endeavor. He also said, “I think Jamie Foxx would be a good one to roast because who knows what kind of ammunition he gives you.”

While the prospect of being roasted may hold appeal for some, Tom Brady recently revealed his regrets about his own roast experience. Despite finding enjoyment in-jokes directed at himself, Brady expressed discomfort with how the event impacted his children.

