Aaron Rodgers Jets Mandatory Minicamp Controversy Blamed on ‘Midlife Crisis’ by Randy Scott

Aaron Rodgers’ retreat to Egypt might be an even bigger talked-about topic than A-Rod himself. What was initially assumed to be an Ayahuasca retreat and later clarified to be a break from everyday life, continues to make headlines even though it was in June. Per the latest comments coming in from Randy Scott for the retreat, it’s Rodger’s “mid-life crisis” that is making him do all this.

Best known for his role in SportsCenter and featured on ESPN’s First Take, Scott's words piqued the most interest. “He’s on the wrong side of 40,” Scott said of Rodgers. “As somebody who’s been through a midlife crisis, and I’ve got four tattoos to show for it. This man’s midlife crisis is Ayahuasca, Egypt trips, and sparring with his head coach in the media in the biggest city in the world.”

Co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Striewski almost immediately disagreed, with Smith saying, “That doesn’t sound like a midlife crisis to me,” and Striewski backing him up with, “That sounds like a good time.” Despite getting countered by both of his co-hosts, Scott seemed pretty firm in his belief about Rodgers undergoing a mid-life crisis.

Well, if we just go a few months back in the past, the talks about Rodgers’ undergoing a mid-life crisis started brewing way back. A New York Post report dating back to March 2023 reported Rodgers’ darkness retreat—an off-grid “cave in the Oregon wilderness as a “mid-life crisis," also calling it a reason for Rodgers’ decision to join hands with the New York Jets.

Advertisement

Then came the unapologetic appreciation of the use of psychedelics, particularly Ayahuasca, that made the MVP star of the headlines for things other than his NFL records. Scott’s direct words may be a little too brash (and a lot direct) but the talks of A-Rod going through a mid-life crisis have been around for a while.

Not to mention that Aaron Rodgers, despite his several public appearances recently, like his sitdown show with Boomer & Gio, has neither denied nor accepted the claims. Fans will be on the lookout if he has anything to reply to Scott.