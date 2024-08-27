Aaron Rodgers ‘Looks Old’ and Was Already ‘Ineffective’ Before Season Ending Injury Last Year, Says NFL Coach

While most supporters have high hopes for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, not everyone agrees. Several NFL head coaches don't think the four-time MVP can lead the Jets to victory.

In an annual survey done by Mike Sando of The Athletic, several NFL coaches expressed concern about Rodgers' perceived diminishing quarterback ability. One of them even believes that warning indicators were there with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers before his season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 last year.

Coach remarked, "You go back and watch those first four plays before he got hurt; he didn't look good, and he looks old." If they can't protect him and can't run the ball, it will be similar to the late stages in Green Bay. He became ineffectual. I'm focusing on what he is, not who he is."

In the survey, Rodgers dropped out of Tier 1 for the first time in 11 Tier 1 appearances, as 50 league coaches and executives voted to rank NFL quarterbacks. The effect of this rating change has sparked controversy among NFL insiders, with some viewing it as a necessary correction and others as an overreaction.

Rodgers received seven votes in Tier 3, which is for quarterbacks who are "legitimate starters but need a heavier running game or defensive component to win." Another voter, whose team practiced against the Jets last summer, described Rodgers as "fragile" and questioned if he could play five games this season.

However, not everyone shares this dismal attitude. Rodgers still received 23 Tier 1 votes, trailing just Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen. One offensive coach who ranked Rodgers in Tier 1 disregarded the worries, stating, "Maybe he drops off." I simply know, from the last time I watched him play, that he can carry it. "I'm going off that."

The disagreement among voters is most evident in the fact that no athlete in Tier 4 history has ever rated as high as Rodgers did this year while simultaneously collecting votes. One voter even questioned the rationale of lowering Rodgers from Tier 1, saying, "Were the folks that didn't place Rodgers in Tier 1 from the 29 teams whose offenses would be stronger with him instead of their current quarterbacks?"

Rodgers' injury occurred on New York's fourth offensive snap in week 1 of the 2023 season. It would be unreasonable to base any conclusions on such a small sample size. However, it is also realistic to state that the ruptured Achilles confirmed some prior worries while raising new ones.

Rodgers' 2022 season did not reach his usual expectations. He completed 64.6% of his passes, accumulated 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, and had a passer rating of 91.1. Rodgers was 20th in completion %, 23rd in yards per attempt, seventh in touchdowns, and 25th in interceptions.

Rodgers, who finished last season in week one, is now totally healed and fit, and he will start at quarterback for the Jets against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night football on September 9. Considering his age, he might be approaching his final years in the league. Let's see if he can end his professional football career with a Super Bowl or not.