Aaron Rodgers Mocks Joe Biden, Strongly Backs Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for 2024 Presidency Despite Losing VP Pick

The New York Jets Quarterback said quite a controversial thing lately when he was vocal about his support for John F Kennedy JR. He recently shared a story on Instagram with a clip of RFK Jr exercising and there were also captions mocking Joe Biden’s health and physical weakness.

Rodgers did not hold back when he was criticising Biden for his health and stamina in the Instagram story, which also sparked a wave among the fans.

Aaron Rodgers mocks Joe Biden

He uploaded an Instagram story where JFK Jr was sprinting on the stairs of the Whitehouse and he wrote a caption to go with the story. He said, “Future president. And fit. How novel. Now let’s Biden try.”

This social media upload comes in between the speculations of a vice presidential opportunity that did not end with him on the winning side. Nicole Shanahan has been announced as the choice for VP by RFK Jr.

Although Aaron Rodgers still supported RFK Jr. it is evident that he is trying to stick to the long game. The support for Kennedy might be a calculated decision just like the decisions he made on the field while playing. Rodgers had criticised Biden before as well on ESPN.

Joe Biden criticised by Rodgers

The Packers quarterback has been famous on the field and has led his team to a 13-4 record for the playoffs. However, now he is making headlines as he tries his hand at politics. In a 28-minute phone call with Van Valkenburg, he spoke about his experience with ManningCast and his relationship with Joe Rogan.

According to TMZ, Biden was supposedly revealed to have told the Packers fan that he wanted Rodgers to get the vaccine while visiting Kentucky. Rodgers caught a hint of the incident and was not happy about it at all.

Rodgers said, “When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it's because of him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes.”

He does not see eye to eye with Biden and even if he was not chosen as the VP by RFK Jr, he is still on the same perspective.

